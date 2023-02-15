Schools dismissing early Thursday in preparation for severe weather Published 4:58 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

SHELBY COUNTY – Pelham City Schools, Alabaster City Schools and Shelby County Schools will dismiss early due to severe threats.

The National Weather Services has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather for much of the county on Thursday and a slight risk for the rest of the county

According to the National Weather Services, severe thunderstorms are possible across Central Alabama Thursday afternoon and evening. Threats include tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall.

The enhanced risk features a higher probability of tornados and damaging winds of 70 mph with quarter size hail. The slight risk area, which is a narrow area along the easter portion of the county, will feature a possibility of tornados, 6 mph winds and quarter size hail.

Warm and breezy weather with numerous showers and storms is expected. Severe storms could occur in the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to be in the 70s.

More information about severe weather threats and warnings can be found at weather.gov/bmx.