No. 7 Spain Park advances to Elite Eight after overtime thriller against Sparkman Published 3:01 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

JACKSONVILLE – After having a strong offensive run against Sparkman in the Sweet 16 at Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathew’s Coliseum, the Spain Park Jaguars faced a final quarter panic when their game got thrown into overtime on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Playing in their fourth consecutive Sweet 16 and second consecutive against the Sparkman Senators in the Sweet 16, the Jags got comfortable early on after gaining a considerable lead over the Senators.

With back-to-back action at the net and a strong defensive run early on, it looked as though Spain Park had secured its Elite Eight for a fourth year in a row. However, with a comeback on the horizon, Sparkman’s swift rebound threw the game into overtime.

While most teams would break under the pressure of going into overtime, a calm Spain Park fought back and picked up a 54-52 overtime win.

“We preach in our program that it’s a next-play mentality,” Spain Park head coach Chris Laatsch said. “That no play is more important than another play.”

It was a battle of the defenses to start the game as both teams struggled to put points onto the scoreboard. However, Spain Park’s offense picked up momentum with Sam Wright posting the Jaguars’ first points from the free throw line.

Zach Gray follows up a layup to pick up a 4-1 lead over Sparkman. However, the Senators tied the score 4-4 with 4:28 remaining in the quarter.

Two more field goals from Gray, a three-pointer from Chase James and another free throw from Wright kept the game close as the Jaguars trailed by three points going into the second quarter.

Josh Fonbah posted three points outside the arc to pick up a 17-15 lead after T.J. Lamar knocked down a free throw.

The Senators continued to fight back for their first-quarter lead, however, after Jared Smith went two-for-two from the free-throw line, the Jaguars possessed a 20-18 lead going into the halftime break.

A fast-paced third quarter gave Spain Park the opportunity to increase its separation before the final period. Herritt Hunter posted the first three points outside the arc to start the third quarter.

Wright followed Herritt with a three-point field goal of his own, later tacking on two more points from the free-throw line.

Jared Smith went in shortly after for a layup with Wright following him shortly after.

Korbin Long and Lamar added a single free throw each, while Wright knocked down another basket outside the arc for a 37-29 lead going into the final period.

Wright totaled the final nine points the Jaguars added to the score in the fourth quarter.

The Senators saw the opportunity for a comeback in the final period and seized it. Right out of the gates, Sparkman aggressively got the ball back with a single-point victory insight.

Sparkman trailed 46-44, and a failed three-point field goal attempt swiftly turned into a 46-46 tie when the Senators posted two points in the paint.

The Jaguars and the Senator entered overtime.

James posted another three points outside the arc to start the extra period for the Jaguars with Wright following with another layup. Long tacks on a free throw and Gray knocks down the final two points for the Jaguars.

Another back-and-forth battle between the two teams’ offenses, but it was the Jaguars’ defense that saved them in the end.

The Senators made the mistake of betting their chances on posting outside the arc for a single-point win again. Although Sparkman managed to rebound the ball, it was too late. Spain Park’s aggressive defense had won them the game.

Sparkman couldn’t make that up in the fleeting seconds, as the Jags closed out the two-point victory.

“I’m super proud that our guys didn’t fold and didn’t quit,” Laatsch said. “They just kept competing, kept chopping wood and were able to hold on.”

Wright was Spain Park’s leading scorer with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Gray followed Wright with 11 points and six rebounds. James added six points and totaled three rebounds.

Spain Park will take on the victor of the Huntsville versus Oak Mountain game in the Elite Eight on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Jacksonville State.