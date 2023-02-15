University of Montevallo names Haven O’Quinn as head volleyball coach Published 10:59 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – University of Montevallo Director of Athletics Mark Richard has named Haven O’Quinn as the department’s next head volleyball coach on Tuesday.

“We are excited to bring Coach O’Quinn on board and welcome her to our Montevallo family,” Richard said. “She has had tremendous success throughout her coaching career at different levels, and we are looking forward to what she can do in the purple and gold.”

A native of Daphne, Alabama, her coaching experience extends over 16 years with stints at Pelham High School and several club volleyball teams before Mountain Brook and Birmingham-Southern.

“O’Quinn joins the Falcons following a six-year stint at Birmingham-Southern College where she has led the Panthers to a 117-44 record,” read a press release. “While at BSC, O’Quinn guided the program to four NCAA Division III Postseason Tournament appearances, including three as at-large selections in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and once as the Southern Athletic Association Conference Champions in the spring 2021 season. Overall, her squad advanced to the SAA Tournament Final match in all six seasons. The Panthers won the SAA Regular Season Championship in 2019.”

Throughout her time at the collegiate level, O’Quinn has seen her teams ranked in the National Top-25 Poll throughout three different seasons.

“At BSC, student-athletes under her leadership have achieved success, and O’Quinn leaves the program with five All-American, eight All-Region and 24 All-Conference selections in her six years,” read the press release. “In 2019, O’Quinn was named the SAA Coach of the Year. Her squads have been successful as well in the classroom during her tenure and were named to the Alabama Volleyball Coaches Association All-Academic Team in six straight seasons.”

Prior to BSC, O’Quinn was the head coach of Alabama 7A state champion Mountain Brook High School. In five seasons with the Spartans, O’Quinn led them to three consecutive 7A state titles including the school’s first volleyball state championship starting in 2014. In 2013, the Spartans made it to the Elite-8 state tournament and advanced to the final four.

She graduated from Troy University, where she played for four years and can still be found in the top 10 of many records in the program’s history. O’Quinn is one of three players in Troy’s NCAA Division I history to have over 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs.

O’Quinn is the eighth Head Coach in the history of the volleyball program at Montevallo and replaces former head coach Katie O’Brien who after 15 years at the helm was named Assistant Athletic Director for Academics and Compliance in December.