Alabaster to host annual Arbor Day celebration Published 10:08 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Alabaster residents will have an opportunity to get a free tree and sapling during the return of the city’s annual Arbor Day celebration.

The city of Alabaster will host its annual Arbor Day celebration on Saturday, Feb. 25.

“This is something we look forward to hosting every year, and we always have an incredible turnout on the day of the event,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “We’re very grateful to our Parks & Recreation employees who work hard to organize and staff the event.”

Registration begins at 8 a.m. with door prize giveaways at 8:50 a.m. A Coca Cola music truck will be at the event from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tree distribution begins at 9 a.m. and the event ends at 11 a.m. The celebration will be held inside the Maintenance Building at Veterans Park located at 7305 Highway 119.

There will be 166 trees and 200 saplings distributed during the event on a first-come first-serve basis. Smokey Bear will be visiting the event this year from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. for photos.

“It’s a great family friendly event that also serves to help beautify our city,” Wagner said. “Many of the trees and saplings distributed at Arbor Day go on to thrive in yards throughout Alabaster.”