Arrest reports for Aug. 23 and Jan. 22 through Jan. 29
Published 2:32 pm Friday, February 17, 2023
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 23 and Jan. 22 through Jan. 29.
Alabaster
Aug. 23
-Cayetano Ramos Guerrero, 39, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.
Jan. 23
-Jennifer Geraldine Entrekin, 45, of Childersburg, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Dontavious Lamar Wyckoff, 29, of Montgomery, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.
Jan. 26
-Joseph Robert Ard, 46, of Alabaster, theft of property 4th degree – shoplifting.
Jan. 27
-Brianna Nichole Garner, 26, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Ashley Nicole Killingsworth, 36, of Wilsonville, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Jan. 28
-Michael Thomas Cherry, 58, of Northport, alias/harassing communications and alias/criminal mischief 3rd.
-Kadie Douglas Smith, 34, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Luis Hernandez Padilla, 35, of Birmingham, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Jan. 29
-Agustin Moncada-Padilla, 49, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-TempesttKenyoder McDaniel, 35, of Bessmer, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Helena
Jan. 22
-Omar Edwing Alaniz Ibarra, 41, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Jan. 24
-Gregory Lee Hicks, 48, failing to appear (traffic).
Jan. 26
-Benjamin Eric Smelcer, 39, burglary third degree, criminal trespass second degree, attempting to elude a police officer, criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and public intoxication.
Jan. 27
-Austin Hunter Watson, 28, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful distribution of controlled substances.
-Quintez D’Karlos Echols, 25, probation violation.
Jan. 28
-Andrea Calhoun Burcha, 42, domestic violence third degree.
-Colby Christian Goza, 27, failing to appear (traffic).
-Dwight Victor Dunning, 44, warrant arrest (hold for Mobile County).
Jan. 29
-Lester Andrew Rhodes, 23, failing to appear (traffic).
-Joshua D. Boyd, 40, domestic violence – third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
Montevallo
Jan. 28
-Dezmon Dakota Lawson, 25, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Jan. 29
-Jairo Parra Gatica, 37, of Calera, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Pelham
Jan. 23
-James Street, 31, of Indian Springs, traffic – NSB no seat belt and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Devon McLaughlin, 29, of McCalla, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
-Alex Figueroa Ruiz, 28, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
Jan. 24
-Micky Griggs, 32, of Gadsden, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Martin Blackwood, 60, of Vestavia Hills, indecent exposure.
-Alba Ruano Sandoval, of 31, of Pelham, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.
Jan. 25
-Brandon Hendrix, 40, of Calera, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Keyana Nunn, 24, of Homewood, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Larry Thrasher, 53, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
Jan. 27
-Quintez Echols, 25, of Vestavia Hills, receiving stolen property in the fourt degree – RSP possess and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Christopher Smith, 34, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.