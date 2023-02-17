Arrest reports for Aug. 23 and Jan. 22 through Jan. 29 Published 2:32 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 23 and Jan. 22 through Jan. 29.

Alabaster

Aug. 23

-Cayetano Ramos Guerrero, 39, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.

Jan. 23

-Jennifer Geraldine Entrekin, 45, of Childersburg, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Dontavious Lamar Wyckoff, 29, of Montgomery, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

Jan. 26

-Joseph Robert Ard, 46, of Alabaster, theft of property 4th degree – shoplifting.

Jan. 27

-Brianna Nichole Garner, 26, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Ashley Nicole Killingsworth, 36, of Wilsonville, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Jan. 28

-Michael Thomas Cherry, 58, of Northport, alias/harassing communications and alias/criminal mischief 3rd.

-Kadie Douglas Smith, 34, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Luis Hernandez Padilla, 35, of Birmingham, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Jan. 29

-Agustin Moncada-Padilla, 49, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-TempesttKenyoder McDaniel, 35, of Bessmer, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Helena

Jan. 22

-Omar Edwing Alaniz Ibarra, 41, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Jan. 24

-Gregory Lee Hicks, 48, failing to appear (traffic).

Jan. 26

-Benjamin Eric Smelcer, 39, burglary third degree, criminal trespass second degree, attempting to elude a police officer, criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and public intoxication.

Jan. 27

-Austin Hunter Watson, 28, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful distribution of controlled substances.

-Quintez D’Karlos Echols, 25, probation violation.

Jan. 28

-Andrea Calhoun Burcha, 42, domestic violence third degree.

-Colby Christian Goza, 27, failing to appear (traffic).

-Dwight Victor Dunning, 44, warrant arrest (hold for Mobile County).

Jan. 29

-Lester Andrew Rhodes, 23, failing to appear (traffic).

-Joshua D. Boyd, 40, domestic violence – third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

Montevallo

Jan. 28

-Dezmon Dakota Lawson, 25, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Jan. 29

-Jairo Parra Gatica, 37, of Calera, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Pelham

Jan. 23

-James Street, 31, of Indian Springs, traffic – NSB no seat belt and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Devon McLaughlin, 29, of McCalla, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Alex Figueroa Ruiz, 28, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Jan. 24

-Micky Griggs, 32, of Gadsden, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Martin Blackwood, 60, of Vestavia Hills, indecent exposure.

-Alba Ruano Sandoval, of 31, of Pelham, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

Jan. 25

-Brandon Hendrix, 40, of Calera, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Keyana Nunn, 24, of Homewood, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Larry Thrasher, 53, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

Jan. 27

-Quintez Echols, 25, of Vestavia Hills, receiving stolen property in the fourt degree – RSP possess and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Christopher Smith, 34, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.