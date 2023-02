Land transactions for Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 Published 2:59 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

The following land transactions occurred between Feb. 6 through Feb. 10.

Feb. 6

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Tyler Glen Griffin, for $502,846.45, for Lot 247 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Vincenzo Cottone to Vincenzo Cottone, for $282,800, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, for $200,000, for Lot 15 in Apache Ridge 1st Sector.

-Gwendolyn Ward Brannum to Wayne W. Brannum, for $170,280, for Lot 6 in Indian Wood Forest Third Sector.

-Drew G. Vestri to Andrew James Fuller, for $364,000, for Lot 14 in Bent River Estates Phase 1.

-Phil Roberto to Joseph Roberto, for $118,800, for Lot 26 in Walters Cove First Sector.

-S & C Family Partnership LTD to Dyer Wesley Jones, for $279,000, for Lot 16 in Buckhorn Valley Estates Resubdivision of Lots 16-18.

-Adam Bishop to Six Thirty Three Group LLC, for $210,000, for Lot 49 in Grande View Garden & Townhomes First Addition.

-Katie & Co Investments LLC to Aubrey Hale Harry, for $405,500, for Lot 7 in Gross Addition to Altadena South Second Phase of First Sector.

-Delpha F. Bartley Jones to Brandis M. Cook, for $235,000, for Lot 13 in Grande View Garden & Townhomes First Addition.

-Benjamin Goldman to Peter Anthony Kidd, for $274,000, for Lot 19 in Grande View Garden & Townhomes First Addition.

-Donald L. Perkins and Elizabeth Nordan, for $328,500, for Lot 56 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase I.

-Kristen Faith Johnson to Raven Edwards, for $130,000, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Lara Ivey McKinney to Glenn Himert, for $355,000, for Lot 7-209 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fourth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Fredrick B. Berrey to Donald D. Williamson, for $30,000, for Lots 42, 43 and 44 in Chancellors Crossing.

-James Clayton Lynch to Jefferson W. Davis, for $700,000, for Lot 3 in High Ridge Lake Resurvey of Tract 2 and Tract 3.

-Dianne T. Cooper to Blake Field Crutcher, for $370,000, for Lot 311 in Haddington Parc at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Tabitha Carol Findley to Christopher Liegh Schmidt, for $205,000, for Lot 20 in Willow Glen Second Sector.

-Vivian Bolling Bolden to Thomas Wesley Bolling, for $115,760, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 2 East.

-Vivian Bolling Bolden to Vivian Bolling Bolden, for $91,400, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 2 East.

-Vivian Bolling Bolden to Darlene B. Watkins, for $9,140, for Lot 9 in Almont.

Feb. 7

-James R. Bingham to Rhonda F. Henderson, for $375,000, for Lot 6 in Country Club Village an Inverness Garden Home Community.

-Earl C. Adair to John R. Craft, for $3,100, for property in Section 9, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-John R. Sample to John R. Sample, for $194,800, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Sandra C. Schreiter to Donald L. Perkins, for $445,000, for Lot 208 in Riverwoods Second Sector.

-Mark Wayne Victory to Drake Routh, for $339,900, for Lot 21 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.

-James D. Mason to Camila Gonzalez, for $277,500, for Lot 5 in Twin Oaks.

-Melissa Gilliam Parsons to Ana Luisa Castillo Juarez, for $195,000, for Lot 9 in Breckenridge Park Resurvey.

-Wayne Barnett to Diane Rivers, for $575,000, for Lot 126 in Shelby Springs Farms Camp Winn Sector 2.

-Tracie Blackmon Payne to Tracie Blackmon Payne, for $20,000, for Lot 3 in Davis Family Subdivision.

-Charles Leslie to Meagan Van Gieson, for $455,000, for Lot 28 in Wisteria.

-Rick Pickering to Bradley R. Pickering, for $190,000, for Lot 95 in Hayesbury Phase I Final Plat.

-Steve Smith to Michael McMurrey, for $39,900, for Lot 2 in Spring Creek.

-Salvatore Miranda to Anna Picklesimer, for $110,000, for Lot 15 in Mulberry Landing Estates.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Franklin Maurice Penn, for $270,000, for Lot 371 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Eddie L. Darlington, for $518,000, for Lot 511 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Emma Jean Smith to Fate Bryant, for $3,500, for property in Section 14, Township 22, Range 1 West.

-Conner Burke to Scott Pierce, for $25,000, for Lot 1 in Pierce Family Subdivision.

-Betty Gean Parker to John L. Moore, for $40,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-John L. Moore to John L. Moore, for $32,620, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Michael L. Griffin to Stacy Henderson, for $185,000, for Lot 1 in Moreno Family Subdivision.

Feb. 8

-James S. Dawson to University of Montevallo, for $350,000, for Lot 25 in Town of Montevallo.

-Cathy Brasher to Russell McCartey, for $20,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Teresa Hagg Minchew to Karlie Heckman, for $288,788, for Lot 43 in Meadowbrook 6th Sector.

-Jimmy Alan Smith to Nathan J. Reis, for $337,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Michael Shane Joiner to Steven Joseph Joiner, for $307,000, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Mary C. Hyde to Mary C. Hyde, for $341,540, for Lot 8 in Twin Brook Estates.

-Stephanie L. Woods to Cindy J. Natsch, for $50,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-K & S Holdings LLC to Timothy G. Santos, for $153,000, for Lot 3 in Weaver Farms.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Jordan Kelly, for $213,750, for Lot 113 in Cottages at Stonehaven Second Addition Phase Two.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Sultan Maredia, for $915,730, for Lot 1315 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Barbara Sheila Rounds to Della M. Pender, for $10,000, for property in Section 14, Township 19, Range 2 East.

Feb. 9

-James Roy Killingsworth to James Roy Killingsworth, for $240,900, for Lot 185 in Wynlake Phase 4B.

-Towd Point Master Funding Trust 2021 PM1 to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, for $27,010, for Lot 16 in Siluria Mills Property Line Map.

-Keith Dewayne Daniel to Chase Pays Cash LLC, for $210,600, for Lot 191 in Weatherly Warwick Village Sector 17 Phase II Amended Map.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Cathy Schafer, for $555,639, for Lot 619 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.

-Bettye Collins to Bettye Collins, for $$360,400, for Lot 65 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Four.

-Linda Kay May to Ashley Ahrens, for $325,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Mass Holdings LLC to Michael Higginbotham, for $218,700, for Lot 130 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 3.

-David N. Johnson to David Neal Johnson, for $314,600, for Lot 28 in Keeneland Valley.

-HCI CHelsea LLC to Express Oil of Pensacola Inc., for $490,000, for Lot C in Atchisons Resurvey No. 4.

-MJMAK LLC to Edwin B. Lumpkin, for $535,000, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

Feb. 10

-Karlie Fortner to Timothy Wallace, for $178,000, for Lot 60 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase I.

-James M. Lowrey to Lori Leigh Gooden, for $314,000, for Lot 18 in Kentwood.

-Catherine C. Sloan to Nolan Nails, for $332,500, for Lot 86 in Bridlewood Parc Sector Three.

-Cynthia K. Campbell to William Noles, for $243,500, for Lot 100 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Charles R. Nelson to Charles Waylon Nelson, for $13,000, for property in Section 34, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Larry Paulin to Home Town Home Buyers LLC, for $160,000, for Lot 136 in Kentwood Park Third Addition Phase One.

-Estate Of Margaret Sisson to Margaret Sisson, for $168,160, for Lot 45 in Buck Creek Landing.

-Mary Anne Westwater Foote to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $190,000, for Lot 60 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Sector 3.

-Holly Reed Dickson Jackson to Donna R. Dickson, for $120,000, for Lot 207 in Camden Cove 3rd Sector Phase 2.

-Ann Rowell to Ann Rowell, for $331,000, for Lot 322 in Caldwell Crossing Third Sector.

-Larry Manning to Larry Joe Manny, for $94,920, for property in Section 34, Township 24 North.

-Larry Pickett to Dean Lovell, for $11,000, for property in Section 36, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Wayne D. Hoch to Melissa Limbaugh, for $265,900, for Lot 27 in Village at Brook Highland.

-Timothy Justin Denson to JBLT Series LLC, for $233,000, for Lot 41 in Callaway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 2.

-Joseph J. Adams to Christopher Lamar Albright, for $379,900, for Lot 33 in Eagle Trace Phase 1 Amended and Corrected Map.

-Shelby Resources Inc. to Marcus Endle Williams, for $367,500, for Lot 4-55 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Sherry Leemon to Curtis Furgason, for $180,000, for Lot 78 in High Ridge Village Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Connie Lucas Bentley to Larry Keith Bentley, for $25,000, for Lot 1 in Bentleys Addition to Highway 47.