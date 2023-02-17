Land transactions for Jan. 30 through Feb. 3 Published 2:50 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

The following land transactions occurred between Jan 30 through Feb. 3.

Jan. 30

-Thornton Holdings LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $3,685,000, for Lot 1 through 55 in Oak Tree Subdivision.

-Kenneth Randall Oswalt to Randall E. Oswalt, for $247,600, for Lot 35 in Norwick Forrest Third Sector First Phase.

-Kenneth Randall Oswalt to Randall E. Oswalt, for $316,000, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Nathalie Cole Sherrod to Pamela Autery, for $319,000, for Lot 299 in Weatherly Credenhill Sector 21.

-Beverly C. Mabry to Kenneth D. Maddox, for $395,000, for Lot 192 in Chandalar South Fourth Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Derya Diana Mueller, for $324,900, for Lot 1311 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Logan G. Hunt, for $519,000, for Lot 10 in Kerry Down.

-Robert Howell Smith to Robert Howell Smith, for $98,100, for property in Section 13, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Patricia Dawn Pate Cole to James Marc Ruggerio, for $925,000, for Lot 19 in Heatherwood 2nd Sector.

-Daphney Massey to We Buy and Resell Homes LLC, for $10,000, for Lots 705 and 707 in Eagle Point 7th Sector.

-Shelia Bearden Brasher to Richard Wayne Jones, for $17,000, for Lot 1 in Lewis Bearden Family Subdivision.

-Luis A. Flores Guillen to John R. Battles, for $255,000, for Lot 2 in Meadows Plat 2 Revised Survey.

-M. J. Hardy to University of Montevallo, for $1,350,000, for Lots 44 and 45 in Original Plan of the Town of Montevallo.

-Mark Boles to Blakely McBee, for $20,000, for property in Section 7, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-John M. Darabaris to Patricia Dawn Pate, for $425,000, for Lot 270 in Hillsboro Subdivision Phase II Amended Survey.

-Betsy Gifford to Bobby M. Hall, for $605,000, for Lot 31-28 in Highland Lakes 31st Sector Phase 1.

-David T. Crockett to Katie Knight, for $274,900, for Lots 3 and 3A in Dearing Downs 12th Addition 1st Phase.

-Mera O. Crews to Brian Lavett, for $617,000, for property in Section 28, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Glenn R. Heatherly to Johnny Keene, for $379,900, for Lot 17 in Sunset Lake Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Evan Jay Davie, for $575,000, for Lot 740 in Grey Oaks Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Julie Duong to Gail T. Davison, for $343,500, for Lot 25 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase 2 Resurvey Final Plat.

-Lee S. Wright to Nicholous Scott Andrews, for $280,000, for Lot 25 in Scottsdale.

-Mary Lipscomb to Vtec Home Solutions LLC, for $28,870, for property in Section 19, Township 22, Range 3 West.

-Lovelady Properties LLC to Aloha Car Wash Company Inc., for $149,900, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Keith Henley, for $821,163, for Lot 1307 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Genta Marie Camel to Brenda Randell, for $180,000, for Lot 315 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Michael Austin Beard to Genta Camel, for $295,000, for Lot 642 in Old Cahaba Westchester Sector.

-Chadwick K. Campbell to Harry C. Burke, for $578,000, for Lot 601 in Riverwoods 6th Sector Final Plat.

-Larry Dale Clark to Jennifer Christine Sims, for $330,000, for Lot 15 in Southpointe Fourth Sector Amended Map.

Jan. 31

-Lee Gladden to Grayson Lynn Gladden, for $226,100, for Lot 361 in Fieldstone Park Third Sector Phase II.

-Marice M. Marsh to Heath Douglas Holbert, for $385,000, for Lot 608 in Windstone Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Ross A. Hayes to James Castleberry, for $4,400, for Lot 9 in Arkwright Subdivision.

-Ronald L. Hogland to Geoffrey G. Belcher, for $331,000, for Lot 61 in Tanglewood by the Creek.

-Svetlana Tucker to BDR Holdings LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 1 in Black Subdivision a Resubdivision of Lot 1.

-Heath Holbert to Bond and Harkins Properties LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 176 in High Ridge Village Phase 8 Final Plat.

-William Craig Eaves to Craig Eaves, for $5,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-City of Chelsea to Hunt Holdings Company LLC, for $175,000, for Lot 6 in Foothills Business Park Resurvey No. 2 Final Plat.

-Meghann Mary Joiner Spidle to Sara L. Haupt, for $100,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Meghann Mary Joiner Spidle to Sara L. Haupt, for $53,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Dennis B. Dickey to Dennis B. Dickey, for $415,570, for Lot 3 in Shelby Shores Phase II 1974 Addition.

-Nancy W. Bahos to David W. Elliott, for $415,000, for Lot 41 in Cobblestone Square Subdivision.

-MCH SFR Property Owners 3 LLC to McLean SFR Investment LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 55 in Hampton Square.

-Robyn G. Stein to J & J Holdings Company LLC, for $93,500, for Lot 25 in Calloway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 1.

-Elizabeth Joan Symmes to William H. Hill, for $316,900, for Lot 15 in Narrows Point Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Seth F. Bennett, for $971,686, for Lot 1305 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Jared M. Roberts to Jared M. Roberts, for $10,000, for Lot 6 in Mill Springs Estates Second Sector Resurvey of Lots 6 and 7.

-Preston York to Preston B. York, for $10,000, for Lot 27 in Oaks.

Feb. 1

-Nancy Hudson to Samantha Rominger, for $265,000, for Lot 144 in Lexington Parc Sector 2 Amended.

-Randy C. Allen to Danny Nelson Griffin, for $579,007, for property in Section 35, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Leland C. Gravlee to Hunter Hutchins, for $840,000, for Lot 1024 in Blackridge Phase 1A.

-ARG Housing LLC to ARG VI LLC, for $235,000, for Lot 250 in Camden Park Phase 2 Sector 1.

-William Richard Darby to Danny Edwards, for $560,000, for Lot 8 in Eagle Point First Sector Phase 1.

-Alfred A. Lamoureux to Marie Watford, for $150,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Sandra Kay Boykin to Matthew T. Boykin, for $39,370, for Lot 7 in Rice Acres Sector Two.

-Sandra Boykin to Matthew T. Boykin, for $153,460, for Lot 11 in Rice Acres Sector Two.

-Spencer Perry Towns to Samuel Abney Britton Neal, for $390,000, for Lot 5 in Pumpkin Hollow a Condominium Resurvey.

-Marie M. Watford to Jackson Cole Goodwin, for $209,000, for Lot 85 in Wyndham Cottages Phase II.

-Deana Banks to BHMO Property Holdings LLC, for $80,000, for Lot A in Chandalar South Townhouses Phase 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Gary Williams, for $661,838, for Lot 20 in Henley Sector 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Lawrence J. Gros, for $344,900, for Lot 1319 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Sharon Wood Allen to Sharon Wood Allen, for $80,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21, Range 3 West.

-Michael S. Endfinger to Ralph Schrock, for $450,000, for Lot 9 in Clearview Estates.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Gilberto Jose Bravo Amaya, for $363,900, for Lot 1359 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-BHMO Property Holdings LLC to IRA Innovations LLC, for $90,000, for Lot A in Chandalar South Townhouses Phase 2.

-Ralph R. Schrock to Jay G. Angelucci, for $389,900, for Lot 212 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-Paul B. Smith to Simon Luke Smith, for $62,500, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Don Goodwin to Mark Goodwin, for $450,200, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Timothy L. Colbert to Eamonn Joseph Walsh, for $425,000, for Lot 28 in Wild Timber Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Stoney Ridge Development Corp to Robert Louis Robinson, for $67,760, for property in Section 27, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Matthew Eric Nelson to Cheryl Murray, for $392,500, for Lot 18 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Adams Homes LLC to Kyam Tun Hla, for $338,550, for Lot 39 in Dawsons Cove.

-Nancy Collins to Robert B. Bearden, for $265,000, for Lot 83 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-William J. McCue to Emmett Franklin Johnson, for $327,500, for Lot 123 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase 1 Final Record Plat.

-Annastacia Marie Merrell to Jebeles Properties LLC, for $120,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Charles T. Barco to Charles Theodore Barco, for $726,800, for Lot 835 in Greystone Legacy 8th Sector Phase 1.

-Mark Mitchell to Timothy Stuart Griffin, for $685,000, for Lot 15-23 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector 1Final Plat.

-Marta E. Campos Padilla to Venus Enterprises LLC, for $173,400, for Lot 33 in Hillsboro Phase 1 Amended.

-Blanton Real Estate LLC to Jennifer Dell Little, for $190,000, for Lot 11 in Carrington Sector 11.

-Encore Retail BPTC LLC to Twin Oaks Co. Inc., for $15,500,000, for Lot 1 in Pelham Town Center Resurvey of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8 and property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Brian James to John W. Bacon, for $2,175,000, for Lot 116 in Shoal Creek.

-Angela D. Armstrong to Ubaldo Martinez, for $78,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

Feb. 2

-Feliciano Adrian Milar to Gabbrielle Steele, for $379,900, for Lot 4-85 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Jeffrey Scott Howard to Matthew McCain, for $368,000, for Lot 13 in Broken Bow South Phase 2.

-Mark Gordon Griffin to Chadwick Sylvester, for $570,000, for Lot 4 in Bentwood Estates Resurvey Amended.

-SFR3 060 LLC to Blas Riesgo, for $201,000, for Lot 5 in Navajo Hills First Sector.

-Bryan Sharp to Mike S. Endfinger, for $525,000, for Lot 139 in Grey Oaks Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Marcus Bell to Windgover Association Inc., for $18,200, for Lot 18-2 in Windhover a Condominium Amended.

-Ivan Phillips to 726 Cleveland Realty LLC, for $1,200,000, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-S & C Family Partnership to Ryan N. Bradberry, for $300,000, for Lot 17 in Buckhorn Valley Estates Resubdivision of Lots 16-18.

-Brad Dawson to Logan Brady, for $149,900, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Alexandria E. Morgan, for $461,032, for Lot 44 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Frederick Sim McCoy, for $457,038, for Lot 63 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Pamela Kay Thrasher to Kristy Scott, for $315,400, for Lot 7-45 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-Joshua Harris to Randall Booth, for $150,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC to Jeffrey S. Howard, for $510,000, for Lot 7 in Cheshire Subdivision.

-Holland Real Estate Company LLC to Lovelady Properties LLC, for $300,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Marlin Timothy Gallups to Cercas Miguel Badillo, for $180,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Barry William Pearce to Clifford A. Thompson, for $272,000, for Lot 211 in Forest Parks 2nd Sector.

-Joy T. Wang to Mark Edward Bottom, for $375,000, for Lot 46 in Lenox Place Phase Two.

-Esther Peoples to Kristy Phillips, for $82,100, for property in Section 4, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Ian Evans McDougald to William J. Long, for $365,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 5 West.

-Teddy Sherrod to Jeff R. Webb, for $295,000, for property in Section 36, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Jitendra Shah to Arif Patel, for $275,000, for Lot 12 in Chanda Terrace 6th Sector.

Feb. 3

-Braxton David George to Mclean SFR Investment LLC, for $249,000, for Lot 37 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Teresa Hill Hoffman to Chen Chen, for $160,800, for Lot 2 in Wynfield Parc Phase One Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Christopher Hughes, for $275,950, for Lot 27 in Harpers Creek Sector 1.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Joel Stanton Wallace, for $289,125, for Lot 25 in Harpers Creek Sector 1.

-Yoav Aminov to James Kihara, for $190,000, for Lot 79 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Jacob Harrison, for $245,495, for Lot 26 in Harpers Creek Sector 1.

-RTR Partners II LLC to Manna Sea Bell II LLC, for $1,421,964, for Block 1 in Cahaba Valley Park North.

-Kevin Miller to Chadwick Keith Campbell, for $450,000, for Lot 18 in Shelby Shores Inc. The 1969 Sector.

-Series One of Twin Creeks Timber LLC to Phillip L. Harper, for $15,000, for property in Section 34, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Ernest W. Tinsley to Ernest W. Tinsley, for $178,025, for Lot 8 in Paradise Cove.

-Sipsey Real Estate LLC to Lori Newell, for $335,000, for Lot 8 in Metrock Industrial Park Resurvey of Lots 7 & 8.

-Church of River Hills COGOP to David S. Martin, for $90,000, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Williams Craig Eaves to Brandie Merrell, for $5,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Carolyn B. Burkhalter to James R. Eaves, for $6,500, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Sue Wood McKay to Henry Earl McKay, for $399,000, for Lot 12 in Haven at Greystone 1st Sector.

-DAL Properties LLC to Richard McDonald, for $539,900, for Lot 2473 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase 3.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Marla Couture, for $399,900, for Lot 51 in Oakridge 2nd Sector.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Jerry Scott Smith, for $269,995, for Lot 352 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Betty Cains Simmons to Denise Batson, for $16,580, for Lot 1 in Simmons Subdivision.

-Betty Cain Simmons to Charles K. Simmons, for $359,230, for Lot 53 in Simmons Subdivision.