American Village to host Festival of Tulips Published 11:33 am Friday, February 17, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – The Festival of the Tulips will bring flowery fun to the American Village on Saturday, Feb. 18 and continue for as long as the flowers bloom.

“The Festival of Tulips attracts visitors from all over,” American Village Communications Officer Melanie Poole said. “Families, couples, office colleague groups and anyone who appreciates the beauty of flowers in the springtime and needs a good pick-me-up. This one-of-a-kind event is always lots of fun.”

Poole said events like the Festival of Tulips bring visitors to the American Village campus who might not otherwise come.

“They may see us as a school field trip destination, not a 188-acre campus that’s open to public to enjoy and learn about our shared American history,” Poole said.

Poole said during the Festival of Tulips last year, there were more than 7,000 visitors, and they picked and took home 40,000 of the 70,000 tulips planted.

“This year we’ve planted an extra 30,000,” Poole said. “So, the total number of tulips available is 100,000.”

Workers began prepping the planting beds last November and planting bulbs in early December.

“I am ecstatic,” Poole said. “This is my favorite event of the year. The Festival of Tulips will once again provide a fantastic outing for clubs, groups and families. The event is perfect for motor coach tours as well. The field of 100,000 tulips, with replicas of some of America’s most historic places as a backdrop, creates a one-of-a-kind photo opportunity, so bring your camera.

The Festival of Tulips at the American Village will be open Monday-Friday 10-4, Saturday 10-4 and Sunday 12-4 beginning February 18th (depending on weather) and continue as long as the flowers are in bloom. The Village advises that you check the website at Americanvillage.org and Facebook/Instagram pages for field conditions.