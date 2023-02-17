Municipal police reports for Feb. 5 through Feb. 12 Published 2:58 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 5 through Feb. 12.

Alabaster

Feb. 6

-Alias warrant from the 1600 Block of 26th Avenue, Tuscaloosa (jail/prison/penitentiary/corrections facility).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of South Colonial Promenade (department/discount store). Stolen was clothes/furs; NFL Ravens jerseys valued at $4,160.

-Alias warrant (failure to comply with court order) from the 6900 Block of Buckees Blvd., Leeds.

-Theft of property fourth $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $103.14.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Lake Forest Way (community center). Stolen were credit/debit cards valued at $0.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $550.

-Information only from Georgia.

-Property damage (hit and run) from the intersection of U.S. Highway 31 and 7th Avenue SE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front passenger side bumper of a gold Chrysler Aspen and a front passenger tire valued at $1.

-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Damaged were structures – single occupancy dwellings mobile home valued at $5,000.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 7800 Block of Highway 17 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Feb. 7

-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 200 Block of 2nd Avenue SE (specialty store). Stolen was a Mexico passport, Georgia drivers license, money and a black purse/handbag/wallet valued at $415.

-Harassing communications from the 600 Block of 9th Court SW.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 1100 Block of Caribbean Circle (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were consumable goods valued at $360.72.

-Forgery – forged instruments from the 9700 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $137.29.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $1,005.95.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered as merchandise valued at $184.

-Animal complaint from the 400 Block of Meadowlark Place.

Feb. 8

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 119 and Wilderness Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Animal complaint/keeping of animals from the 100 Block of Lucas Lane.

-Information only from the 400 Block of 1st Street North.

-Bail jumping second degree (failure to appear in court) from the 100 Block of Lambert Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Greenfield Lane.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $230.89.

-Theft of property 4th degree – shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was general merchandise valued at $82.87.

Feb. 9

-Property damage from Mission Hills Road and Butler Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was an automobile; brown Nissan Altima valued at $1.

-Theft of property 3rd degree and fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 500 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store and other/unknown).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Kingsley Road (residence/home). Stolen was identity – intangible valued at $0.

-Animal complaint from the 300 Block of Dale Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Knightsbridge.

Feb. 10

-Information only from the 1000 Block of First Street North.

-Information only from the 100 Block of King James Court.

-Attempting to elude a police officer and possession of a forged instrument second degree from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a forged drivers license.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW.

-Information only from the 300 Block of 11th Street SW (residence/home).

Feb. 11

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Sawmill Trace.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $124.81.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 500 Block of Highway 119 (other/unknown). Stolen was money valued at $70.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 9000 Block of Highway 119.

Feb. 12

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (park/playground). Stolen was money valued at $70.

-Animal complaint from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW (department/discount store). Stolen were credit/debit cards and a $50 bill and a $20 bill valued at $70.

-Trespassing notice from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW.

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Simmsville Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a driver’s side bumper of a gray Toyota valued at $1.

Helena

Feb. 5

-Property damage from County Road 17 at North Drive.

Feb. 6

-Bail jumping second degree from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 9000 Block of Brookline Lane.

Feb. 7

-Failure to appear from 6th Avenue South.

-Tampering with physical evidence and minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Forgery first degree and theft of property third degree from the 100 Block of Chadwick Drive.

Feb. 8

-Recovered stolen property from Highway 17 at Highway 44.

-Minor in possession of tobacco fro the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Criminal trespass third degree, resisting arrest and bail jumping second degree from the 7200 Block of Wyndham Parkway.

-Harassment and harassment communications from the 7200 Block of Wyndham Parkway.

Feb. 9

-Possession of a controlled substance and minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Menacing from Helena High School.

-Possession of a controlled substance and minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

Feb. 10

-Miscellaneous from the 1800 Block of Highway 93.

-Death investigation from County Road 17.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 3500 Block of Highway 52 West.

-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Harassing communications from the 300 Block of Stonecreek Circle.

-Harassment from Helena Road.

-Miscellaneous from Rowntree Path.

Feb. 11

-Sexual extortion from the 2700 Block of Braelinn parkway.

-Domestic incident from Brookforest Circle.

-Abandoned vehicle from Highway 17 at Hillsboro Parkway.

-Property damage from the 1300 Block of Dearing Downs Circle.

Montevallo

Feb. 5

-Trespass warning from County Road 205 (residence/home).

Feb. 7

-Obscenity – OC obscene communications from Highway 119 (restaurant).

-Privacy – CT enters/remains in/on premises from Highway 25 (supermarket).

Feb. 9

-Information only from Highway 119 (restaurant).

-Traffic – FT contempt of court – failing to appear traffic from Main Street (government/public building).

Pelham

Feb. 6

-Theft from the 2900 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was an auto tag valued at $25.