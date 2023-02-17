Municipal police reports for Feb. 5 through Feb. 12
Published 2:58 pm Friday, February 17, 2023
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 5 through Feb. 12.
Alabaster
Feb. 6
-Alias warrant from the 1600 Block of 26th Avenue, Tuscaloosa (jail/prison/penitentiary/corrections facility).
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of South Colonial Promenade (department/discount store). Stolen was clothes/furs; NFL Ravens jerseys valued at $4,160.
-Alias warrant (failure to comply with court order) from the 6900 Block of Buckees Blvd., Leeds.
-Theft of property fourth $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $103.14.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Lake Forest Way (community center). Stolen were credit/debit cards valued at $0.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $550.
-Information only from Georgia.
-Property damage (hit and run) from the intersection of U.S. Highway 31 and 7th Avenue SE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front passenger side bumper of a gold Chrysler Aspen and a front passenger tire valued at $1.
-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Damaged were structures – single occupancy dwellings mobile home valued at $5,000.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 7800 Block of Highway 17 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
Feb. 7
-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 200 Block of 2nd Avenue SE (specialty store). Stolen was a Mexico passport, Georgia drivers license, money and a black purse/handbag/wallet valued at $415.
-Harassing communications from the 600 Block of 9th Court SW.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 1100 Block of Caribbean Circle (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were consumable goods valued at $360.72.
-Forgery – forged instruments from the 9700 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $137.29.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $1,005.95.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered as merchandise valued at $184.
-Animal complaint from the 400 Block of Meadowlark Place.
Feb. 8
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 119 and Wilderness Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Animal complaint/keeping of animals from the 100 Block of Lucas Lane.
-Information only from the 400 Block of 1st Street North.
-Bail jumping second degree (failure to appear in court) from the 100 Block of Lambert Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Greenfield Lane.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $230.89.
-Theft of property 4th degree – shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was general merchandise valued at $82.87.
Feb. 9
-Property damage from Mission Hills Road and Butler Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was an automobile; brown Nissan Altima valued at $1.
-Theft of property 3rd degree and fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 500 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store and other/unknown).
-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Kingsley Road (residence/home). Stolen was identity – intangible valued at $0.
-Animal complaint from the 300 Block of Dale Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Knightsbridge.
Feb. 10
-Information only from the 1000 Block of First Street North.
-Information only from the 100 Block of King James Court.
-Attempting to elude a police officer and possession of a forged instrument second degree from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a forged drivers license.
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW.
-Information only from the 300 Block of 11th Street SW (residence/home).
Feb. 11
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Sawmill Trace.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $124.81.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 500 Block of Highway 119 (other/unknown). Stolen was money valued at $70.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 9000 Block of Highway 119.
Feb. 12
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (park/playground). Stolen was money valued at $70.
-Animal complaint from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW (department/discount store). Stolen were credit/debit cards and a $50 bill and a $20 bill valued at $70.
-Trespassing notice from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW.
-Property damage from the 300 Block of Simmsville Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a driver’s side bumper of a gray Toyota valued at $1.
Helena
Feb. 5
-Property damage from County Road 17 at North Drive.
Feb. 6
-Bail jumping second degree from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 9000 Block of Brookline Lane.
Feb. 7
-Failure to appear from 6th Avenue South.
-Tampering with physical evidence and minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.
-Forgery first degree and theft of property third degree from the 100 Block of Chadwick Drive.
Feb. 8
-Recovered stolen property from Highway 17 at Highway 44.
-Minor in possession of tobacco fro the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Criminal trespass third degree, resisting arrest and bail jumping second degree from the 7200 Block of Wyndham Parkway.
-Harassment and harassment communications from the 7200 Block of Wyndham Parkway.
Feb. 9
-Possession of a controlled substance and minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.
-Menacing from Helena High School.
-Possession of a controlled substance and minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.
Feb. 10
-Miscellaneous from the 1800 Block of Highway 93.
-Death investigation from County Road 17.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 3500 Block of Highway 52 West.
-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Harassing communications from the 300 Block of Stonecreek Circle.
-Harassment from Helena Road.
-Miscellaneous from Rowntree Path.
Feb. 11
-Sexual extortion from the 2700 Block of Braelinn parkway.
-Domestic incident from Brookforest Circle.
-Abandoned vehicle from Highway 17 at Hillsboro Parkway.
-Property damage from the 1300 Block of Dearing Downs Circle.
Montevallo
Feb. 5
-Trespass warning from County Road 205 (residence/home).
Feb. 7
-Obscenity – OC obscene communications from Highway 119 (restaurant).
-Privacy – CT enters/remains in/on premises from Highway 25 (supermarket).
Feb. 9
-Information only from Highway 119 (restaurant).
-Traffic – FT contempt of court – failing to appear traffic from Main Street (government/public building).
Pelham
Feb. 6
-Theft from the 2900 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was an auto tag valued at $25.