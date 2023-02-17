Municipal police reports for Jan. 15 through Feb. 1 Published 2:35 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 15 through Feb. 1.

Alabaster

Jan. 23

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $132.08.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Waltham Abbey (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Broadmoor Circle (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Gardenside Drive (residence/home).

Jan. 24

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 100 Block of Marigold Drive (other/unknown).

-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of Simmsville Road.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Silvercreek Parkway.

-Information only from the 400 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from the 400 Block of Red Bay Cove.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 500 Block of Highway 119 (specialty store). Stolen were Capital One credit/debit cards, Venmo credit/debit/cards and Wells Fargo credit/debit cards valued at $0.

Jan. 25

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Airpark Industrial Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front yard of the business valued at $500.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Airpark Industrial Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a yard and irrigation system valued at $500.

-Information only from the 100 Block of 9th Street NW (other/unknown).

Jan. 26

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Independence Drive.

-Harassing communications from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of Lacey Avenue (residence/home).

-Theft of property 4th degree – shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was merchandise valued at $106.17.

Jan. 27

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234 southbound (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Sex offender living in prohibited location from the 200 Block of 1st Street South (commercial/office building).

-Domestic violence – third degree (menacing) from the 100 Block of Dilcy Daniels Drive (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store. Stolen was merchandise valued at $236.88.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $287.90.

-Information only from the 9200 Block of Highway 119 (grocery/supermarket).

-Information only from the 1300 Block of Royalty Drive. Damaged was a gaming monitor valued at $1. Stolen was an iPhone 11 valued at $1.

Jan. 28

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 119 and Kent Dairy Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of 4th Avenue NE (residence/home). Stolen was watercraft valued at $150.

-Information only from the 500 Block of Fox Valley Farms Road (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $218.55.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and property damage from the 100 Block of Buck Creek Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a gear selector of a Mercedes Benz CLA250.

Jan. 29

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Oak Street. Damaged was automobiles valued at $1.

-Alias/harassing communications and alias/criminal mischief 3rd from the 100 Block of 1st Street Avenue NW.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Simmsville Road and Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic incident from the 60 Block of Washington Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $40.42.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 400 Block of 1st Street SW (shopping mall). Stolen was an air conditioning unit valued at $3,500.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 1000 Block of Balmoral Drive (hotel/motel/etc.). Damaged was elevator controls valued at $1,000.

-Information only (found property) from the 9900 Block of Highway 119 (service/gas station). Recovered was an Alabama driver’s license valued at $1.

-Domestic incident from the 2000 Block of Diane Lane.

Helena

Jan. 23

-Miscellaneous from Hillsboro Lane.

-Miscellaneous from the 300 Block of Appleford Road.

-Miscellaneous from Highway 17 at Wyndham Parkway.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Helena High School.

Jan. 24

-Property damage from Pecan Lane and Rolling Mill Street.

-Possession of a controlled substance from Helena High School.

-Harassment from Helena High School.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Theft of property third degree from Helena High School.

-Sexual misconduct and harassment from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

Jan. 25

-Miscellaneous from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West.

-Miscellaneous from Rio’s Bar & Grill parking lot.

Jan. 26

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Miscellaneous – property damage from Highway 13.

-Domestic violence third degree – assault 3rd degree from Jenkins Circle.

-Burglary third degree, criminal trespass second degree, attempting to elude a police officer, public intoxication and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Stonecreek Drive.

-Menacing from Helena High School.

Jan. 27

-Domestic violence third degree – assault 3rd degree from the 4000 Block of Helena Road.

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful distribution of controlled substances from Helena Road.

-Harassment from the 2600 Block of County Road 95.

-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 8200 Block of Wynwood Drive.

-Probation violation from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

Jan. 28

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Oak Park Circle.

-Attempting to elude a police officer from Highway 52 West at Hillsboro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Sexual misconduct from Highway 52 West.

-Suicide attempt from Jenkins Circle.

Jan. 29

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and giving false identification to law enforcement officer from Riverwoods Parkway.

-Domestic incident from the 7200 Block of Bayberry Road.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 261 at Bearden Trail.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Highway 261 and 1st Avenue.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call and domestic violence – third degree from Rocky Ridge Circle.

Montevallo

Jan. 27

-Trespass warning from Montevallo (residence/home).

Jan. 28

-Property damage from Highway 119 (highway/street). Damaged was a 2007 Yamaha YZFR6 valued at $1,000.

Jan. 30

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $1,500-$2,500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Highway 119 (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a Playstation 5 and wallet containing U.S. currency valued at $1,750.

Jan. 31

-Robbery – street – gun from Cedar Street (convenient store). Stolen was U.S. currency valued at $183.

Feb. 1

-Publix peace – HC harassing communications from Graham Street (parking lot/garage).

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from County Road 10 (residence/home).

Pelham

Jan. 15

-Civil dispute from Green Park South.

-Drugs from Interstate 65 South.

-Sex offense from Cahaba Valley Road.

Jan. 16

-Property damage from Indian Hill Road.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

Jan. 17

-Criminal mischief from Highway 11.

Jan. 18

-Agency assist from Rycroft Road.

-Animal property from Stoneykirk Road.

-Fraud from Pardue Road.

-Miscellaneous from Pardue Road.

-Miscellaneous from Cahaba Manor Trail.

Jan. 19

-Civil dispute from Oaklyn Hills Drive.

-Domestic violence from North Yeager Court.

-Drugs – pros def from Oak Mountain.

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.

Jan. 20

-Assist/medical from Kilberry Way.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Terrace Drive.

-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.

-Identity theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Victory Trail.

-Miscellaneous from Valleyview Road.

-Suspicious person/situation from Cove Circle.

Jan. 21

-Breaking and entering from Terrace Drive.

-Suspicious vehicle from Mills Way.

Jan. 22

-Leaving scene from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft – vehicle from Chandabrook Drive.

Jan. 23

-Drugs – pros def from Pelham Parkway.

-Drugs – pros def from Pelham Parkway.

-Drugs – pros def from Bishop Circle.

-Harassment from Burning Tree Lane.

-Property damage from Admin Drive.

Jan. 24

-Breaking and entering Highway 11 and Deer Springs.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Cahaba Valley Road.

Jan. 25

-Animal problem from Southgate Mobile Home Park.

-Fraud from Chandaway Circle.

Jan. 26

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Domestic violence from Pelham Parkway.

-Domestic violence from Hidden Creek Parkway.

-Theft from North Chandalar Drive.

Jan. 27

-Civil dispute from Adams Street.

-Domestic violence from Camellia Ridge Drive.

-Drugs from Bishop Circle.

-Drugs – pros def from Vance Street and Pelham Parkway.

-Drugs – pros def from Stonehaven Trail and Stone Hill.

-Harassment from Stone Hill Circle.

-Miscellaneous from Stonehaven Trail.

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Admin Drive.

Jan. 28

-Assault from Wellington Drive.

-Domestic violence from Caliston Way.

-Harassing communications from Admin Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Weatherly Way.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Grand Reserve Drive.

-Theft from Admin Drive.