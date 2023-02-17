Municipal police reports for Jan. 15 through Feb. 1
Published 2:35 pm Friday, February 17, 2023
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 15 through Feb. 1.
Alabaster
Jan. 23
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $132.08.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Waltham Abbey (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Broadmoor Circle (residence/home).
-Harassment from the 100 Block of Gardenside Drive (residence/home).
Jan. 24
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 100 Block of Marigold Drive (other/unknown).
-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of Simmsville Road.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Silvercreek Parkway.
-Information only from the 400 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home).
-Animal complaint from the 400 Block of Red Bay Cove.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 500 Block of Highway 119 (specialty store). Stolen were Capital One credit/debit cards, Venmo credit/debit/cards and Wells Fargo credit/debit cards valued at $0.
Jan. 25
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Airpark Industrial Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front yard of the business valued at $500.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Airpark Industrial Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a yard and irrigation system valued at $500.
-Information only from the 100 Block of 9th Street NW (other/unknown).
Jan. 26
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW (residence/home).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Independence Drive.
-Harassing communications from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).
-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of Lacey Avenue (residence/home).
-Theft of property 4th degree – shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was merchandise valued at $106.17.
Jan. 27
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234 southbound (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Sex offender living in prohibited location from the 200 Block of 1st Street South (commercial/office building).
-Domestic violence – third degree (menacing) from the 100 Block of Dilcy Daniels Drive (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store. Stolen was merchandise valued at $236.88.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $287.90.
-Information only from the 9200 Block of Highway 119 (grocery/supermarket).
-Information only from the 1300 Block of Royalty Drive. Damaged was a gaming monitor valued at $1. Stolen was an iPhone 11 valued at $1.
Jan. 28
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 119 and Kent Dairy Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of 4th Avenue NE (residence/home). Stolen was watercraft valued at $150.
-Information only from the 500 Block of Fox Valley Farms Road (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $218.55.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and property damage from the 100 Block of Buck Creek Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a gear selector of a Mercedes Benz CLA250.
Jan. 29
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Oak Street. Damaged was automobiles valued at $1.
-Alias/harassing communications and alias/criminal mischief 3rd from the 100 Block of 1st Street Avenue NW.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Simmsville Road and Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Domestic incident from the 60 Block of Washington Lane.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $40.42.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 400 Block of 1st Street SW (shopping mall). Stolen was an air conditioning unit valued at $3,500.
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 1000 Block of Balmoral Drive (hotel/motel/etc.). Damaged was elevator controls valued at $1,000.
-Information only (found property) from the 9900 Block of Highway 119 (service/gas station). Recovered was an Alabama driver’s license valued at $1.
-Domestic incident from the 2000 Block of Diane Lane.
Helena
Jan. 23
-Miscellaneous from Hillsboro Lane.
-Miscellaneous from the 300 Block of Appleford Road.
-Miscellaneous from Highway 17 at Wyndham Parkway.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Helena High School.
Jan. 24
-Property damage from Pecan Lane and Rolling Mill Street.
-Possession of a controlled substance from Helena High School.
-Harassment from Helena High School.
-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Theft of property third degree from Helena High School.
-Sexual misconduct and harassment from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
Jan. 25
-Miscellaneous from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West.
-Miscellaneous from Rio’s Bar & Grill parking lot.
Jan. 26
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.
-Miscellaneous – property damage from Highway 13.
-Domestic violence third degree – assault 3rd degree from Jenkins Circle.
-Burglary third degree, criminal trespass second degree, attempting to elude a police officer, public intoxication and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Stonecreek Drive.
-Menacing from Helena High School.
Jan. 27
-Domestic violence third degree – assault 3rd degree from the 4000 Block of Helena Road.
-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful distribution of controlled substances from Helena Road.
-Harassment from the 2600 Block of County Road 95.
-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 8200 Block of Wynwood Drive.
-Probation violation from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
Jan. 28
-Failing to appear (traffic) from Oak Park Circle.
-Attempting to elude a police officer from Highway 52 West at Hillsboro Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Sexual misconduct from Highway 52 West.
-Suicide attempt from Jenkins Circle.
Jan. 29
-Driving under the influence – alcohol and giving false identification to law enforcement officer from Riverwoods Parkway.
-Domestic incident from the 7200 Block of Bayberry Road.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 261 at Bearden Trail.
-Failing to appear (traffic) from Highway 261 and 1st Avenue.
-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call and domestic violence – third degree from Rocky Ridge Circle.
Montevallo
Jan. 27
-Trespass warning from Montevallo (residence/home).
Jan. 28
-Property damage from Highway 119 (highway/street). Damaged was a 2007 Yamaha YZFR6 valued at $1,000.
Jan. 30
-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $1,500-$2,500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Highway 119 (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a Playstation 5 and wallet containing U.S. currency valued at $1,750.
Jan. 31
-Robbery – street – gun from Cedar Street (convenient store). Stolen was U.S. currency valued at $183.
Feb. 1
-Publix peace – HC harassing communications from Graham Street (parking lot/garage).
-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from County Road 10 (residence/home).
Pelham
Jan. 15
-Civil dispute from Green Park South.
-Drugs from Interstate 65 South.
-Sex offense from Cahaba Valley Road.
Jan. 16
-Property damage from Indian Hill Road.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
Jan. 17
-Criminal mischief from Highway 11.
Jan. 18
-Agency assist from Rycroft Road.
-Animal property from Stoneykirk Road.
-Fraud from Pardue Road.
-Miscellaneous from Pardue Road.
-Miscellaneous from Cahaba Manor Trail.
Jan. 19
-Civil dispute from Oaklyn Hills Drive.
-Domestic violence from North Yeager Court.
-Drugs – pros def from Oak Mountain.
-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.
Jan. 20
-Assist/medical from Kilberry Way.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Terrace Drive.
-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.
-Identity theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from Victory Trail.
-Miscellaneous from Valleyview Road.
-Suspicious person/situation from Cove Circle.
Jan. 21
-Breaking and entering from Terrace Drive.
-Suspicious vehicle from Mills Way.
Jan. 22
-Leaving scene from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft – vehicle from Chandabrook Drive.
Jan. 23
-Drugs – pros def from Pelham Parkway.
-Drugs – pros def from Pelham Parkway.
-Drugs – pros def from Bishop Circle.
-Harassment from Burning Tree Lane.
-Property damage from Admin Drive.
Jan. 24
-Breaking and entering Highway 11 and Deer Springs.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft from Cahaba Valley Road.
Jan. 25
-Animal problem from Southgate Mobile Home Park.
-Fraud from Chandaway Circle.
Jan. 26
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Pelham Parkway.
-Domestic violence from Pelham Parkway.
-Domestic violence from Hidden Creek Parkway.
-Theft from North Chandalar Drive.
Jan. 27
-Civil dispute from Adams Street.
-Domestic violence from Camellia Ridge Drive.
-Drugs from Bishop Circle.
-Drugs – pros def from Vance Street and Pelham Parkway.
-Drugs – pros def from Stonehaven Trail and Stone Hill.
-Harassment from Stone Hill Circle.
-Miscellaneous from Stonehaven Trail.
-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft from Admin Drive.
Jan. 28
-Assault from Wellington Drive.
-Domestic violence from Caliston Way.
-Harassing communications from Admin Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Weatherly Way.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft from Grand Reserve Drive.
-Theft from Admin Drive.