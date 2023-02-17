Sheriff’s reports for Jan. 10 through Jan. 19 Published 2:40 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 10-19, 2023:

Jan. 10

-Harassment from the 5100 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

Jan. 11

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from an unnamed location.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

Jan. 12

-Theft of property from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham at Metro Mini Storage. A Generate generator valued at $1,400, Stihl rescue saw valued at $900, DeWalt demo electric hammer valued at $800, Craftsman weed trimmer valued at $250, DeWalt 7-inch grinder valued at $100 and DeWalt 4.5-inch grinder valued at $75 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. An iPhone was confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. $53 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. $20 in U.S. currency was stolen.

Jan. 13

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A plastic baggie containing less than 1 gram of a white powdered substance (cocaine), a plastic baggie containing marijuana (approximately 3 grams), two glass pipes containing meth residue and a prescription medicine bottle containing 18 Vyvanse capsules (controlled substance) were confiscated.

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 17 and Shelby County 221, Montevallo.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A Taser cartridge and two prongs were recovered.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Siegel Select, Birmingham. Suspected Fentanyl (approximately .5 gram), suspected meth (less than .5 gram), a syringe with blood and suspected Fentanyl and a syringe with residue were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Siegel Select, Birmingham. Suspected meth (1 gram) and a metal spoon with residue were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Shelby County 265, Calera.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Siegel Select. A Brahmin purse, Dooney and Bourke wallet, three Visa credit cards, Discover card, MasterCard and American Express card were confiscated.

-Incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Siegel Select. A Wells Fargo Visa card, Wells Fargo ATM card, EBT card, wallet and $1 U.S. bill were confiscated.

-Theft of property first degree from the 2000 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A 14-foot enclosed utility trailer valued at $7,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 16400 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous fragrances valued at $2,200 were stolen.

-Incident from the 400 block of St. Anne’s Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property first degree from the 400 block of Couples Drive, Birmingham. Pallets of roofing shingles valued at $2,900 were stolen.

-Leaving scene of accident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham at the YMCA.

-Elder abuse from the 100 block of Double Creek Lane, Wilsonville.

-Duty to remain on scene of accident from the 500 block of Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea. A 2014 Ford F-150 was damaged.

-Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 from an unspecified location in Chelsea.

-Lost property from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Vapor Thrift Store, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from Bridgewater Road, Birmingham. A white gold women’s ring with two center diamonds flanked by four smaller diamonds valued at $4,000 and Sterling Silver handmade earrings valued at $100 were stolen.

-Fire investigation from the 20900 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. A small mobile home was burned.

-Assault from Chelsea High School, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 800 block of Shelby County 46, Shelby. A plastic baggy containing Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate was confiscated.

-Incident from Valleydale Road and Jameswood Lane, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Dunnavant Valley Road at South Oak Drive, Birmingham. A 2012 Dodge Challenger was damaged.

-Menacing from the 1600 block of Shelby County 277, Helena.

Jan. 14

-Incident from Valleydale Road and Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief, trespassing from the 1100 block of Shelby County 277, Helena. Four truck tires valued at $389 each, a taillight valued at $500, truck bed cover valued at $1,500 and windshield valued at $500 were damaged. A pocket knife was confiscated and a CD containing pictures of the truck damage was recovered.

-Obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest from the 1100 block of Shelby County 277, Helena.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from U.S. 231 and U.S. 280, Harpersville. Three separate clear plastic baggies with THC cereal (44 grams), marijuana (19 grams) and marijuana (4 grams) were confiscated.

-Harassment from the 8600 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Walmart, 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Hisense 4K TV valued at $298 and a Shelfman toaster oven valued at $79 were stolen.

Jan. 15

-Property damage from Shelby County 26 and Shady Road, Alabaster. A 2009 Silverado pickup was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 90 block of Sagebrush, Maylene. Klonopin pills (66 count, 2 milligrams) were stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 2600 block of Buckboard Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from Shelby County 61 and Bullet Lane, Wilsonville. A plastic baggie with suspected synthetic marijuana (1.4 grams) was confiscated.

-Identity theft from the 5000 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items valued at $27.01 were stolen.

-Suicide attempt from Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Third Avenue, Shelby.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 6000 block of Forest Lakes Cove, Chelsea. A front door was damaged.

-Disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental operations from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

Jan. 16

-Violation of protection order from the 3000 block of Joiner Town Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Vale Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 300 block of Star Trek Drive, Birmingham. A mailbox was damaged.

-Theft of property third degree from the 400 block of Couples Drive, Birmingham. Pallets of roofing shingles valued at $700 and paint valued at $500 were stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Skyline Drive, Indian Springs.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, paraphernalia from the 600 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea. A small baggie of a green leafy substance (8 grams), rolled marijuana blunt (0 grams) and a scale were confiscated.

-Incident from the 11000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 100 block of Quail Run Circle, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-harassment of communications from the 3300 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 600 block of Stone Crest Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 6000 block of Whitetail Cove, Birmingham.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 37 and Shelby County 42, Columbiana. A marijuana blunt was confiscated.

Jan. 17

-Fire investigation from the 2000 block of Westover Road, Sterrett. A storage barn containing approximately $50,000 worth of various tools, furniture, decorations and refrigerators/freezers was burned.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 300 block of Arrowhead Lane, Indian Springs. A bottle containing Lisinopril, bottle containing Tramadol, $500 in $50 bills and an Alabama driver’s license valued at $35 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana. Two Bauer Hypertough electric drills valued at $40 were stolen.

-Missing person/runaway juvenile from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Valleydale Road and Dogwood Circle, Birmingham. A 2013 Ford Edge SE was damaged.

-Identity theft from the 600 block of Narrows Point Way, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from Morgan Road, Helena.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 400 block of Hodgens Road, Chelsea.

-Burglary from the 10600 block of Shelby County 55, Westover. Four glass/ceramic/cast iron pots and pans valued at $100, a total of 10 bath towels valued at $60 and six various king-size blankets valued at $270 were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 7000 block of Indian Ridge Drive, Indian Springs. A SOG pocket knife valued at $150, Nebo flashlight valued at $25, pocket knife valued at $20, silver leatherman tool valued at $30 and two $1 dollar bills were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2800 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. An Alabama vehicle tag was stolen.

Jan. 18

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 1500 block of Timber Drive, Helena. Marijuana (2 grams), rolling papers and a glass pipe with residue were recovered.

-Theft of property first degree from Alabama 25 and Gould Road, Columbiana. A Yeti concrete cooling box valued at $5,000 and a 12-volt battery valued at $200 were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 700 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana. A small baggie containing marijuana (.6 gram) and a Cloud & Durban poison vape pen were recovered.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Pioneer Circle, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 900 block of Chelsea Forest Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 100 block of Sunset Lake Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1700 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana. Two floor jacks were stolen.

-Attempted theft of property from the 200 block of Niven Street, Willsonville.

-Public intoxication from the 500 block of Chelsea Crossroads at Publix parking lot, Chelsea.

-Forgery from the 8000 block of Shelby County 51, Westover.

-Theft of property from the 14500 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Craftsman drill press valued at $300, Stanley battery charger valued at $100, three large plastic bins of miscellaneous Christmas decorations valued at $500 and an unknown amount of dishes were stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 200 block of Briarpatch Way, Maylene.

Jan. 19

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from Alabama 25 and U.S. 31, Calera. A THC vape pen, marijuana packaging containing suspected marijuana and labeled “Cookies pink apricot cannabis flower” (3.5 grams) and a marijuana blunt containing suspected marijuana were confiscated.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A Taser cartridge and two Taser prongs were recovered.

-Criminal mischief from the 8400 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from an unknown location. A total of $80 was stolen from a current bank account.

-Harassing communications from the 3300 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A Flying Horse brand vape was confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2200 block of U.S. 31 Lot 2, Calera.

-Theft of property from the 8000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo. A 9-millimeter Taurus pistol and $400 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 at Walmart, Chelsea. A microwave valued at $96 was stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. Two Ironman radial tires valued at $250 were damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Hackberry Circle, Chelsea.

-Burglary, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 200 block of Waxahatchee Road, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 4100 block of Heritage Oaks Circle, Birmingham. A total of $999.60 was stolen from an Avadian Credit Union account.

-Burglary, theft of property fourth degree from the 2000 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana. A Playstation 4 console with controller valued at $340 were stolen.

-Incident from the 600 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 7400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. An HP Chromebook valued at $300 was damaged.

-Domestic violence from the 200 block of Park Crest Run, Chelsea.

-DUI, reckless endangerment in the area of Chelsea Road and Bear Lane, Chelsea.