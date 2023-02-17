Sheriff’s reports for Jan. 20 through Jan. 26 Published 2:51 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 20-26, 2023:

Jan. 20

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Criminal mischief from the 9000 block of Chelsea Park Trail, Chelsea. A 50-yard by 50-yard section of grass sustained $3,000 in damages.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3600 block of Shelby County 331, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A blue iPhone was confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 14500 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Two homemade motorized scooters valued at $6,000 and two black garbage bags of miscellaneous household items including plates and silver were stolen.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Harris Lane, Maylene.

-Criminal mischief from the Highway 260 Management Area, Maylene. Two gate signs were spray painted with cost of damage estimated at $400.

-Harassing communications from the 60 block of Camelia Lane, Maylene.

-Burglary from the 14000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Metro Mini Storage. A Honda lawnmower valued at $100, Husqvarna chainsaw and case valued at $200 and 10 various fishing rods and reels valued at $800 were stolen.

-Incident from the 7000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

-Property damage from Alabama 70 in the area of Landfill Road. A 2021 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Domestic violence-stalking, harassment from the 2000 block of Chelsea Park Bend, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Tambor Lane, Shelby.

-Incident from the 19000 block of Alabama 145, Shelby. A 2013 Ford F-250 was damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 30 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea. Three light bulbs valued at $30 and drywall valued at $100 were damaged.

-SORNA-registration information required from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

Jan. 21

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 13000 block of Old Highway 280, Birmingham. Suspected marijuana (approximately 0.9 gram) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 5100 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 200 block of Woodbridge Trail, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 200 block of Youngblood Road, Vincent.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 10500 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Marijuana (1.9 grams) and a grinder were confiscated.

-Incident from the 800 block of Turtle Lake Lane, Birmingham.

Jan. 22

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 1000 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from U.S. 280 at Boardman Drive. A 2022 VW Taos was recovered.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. A Minn Kota trolling motor valued at $300, two bicycles valued at $500, two Panasonic DVD players valued at $200, a Yamaha stereo with speakers valued at $300 and a bedroom suite valued at $500 were stolen.

-Civil dispute from the 7000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Extortion from the 100 block of Luquire Lane, Columbiana.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from Edmondson Lane, Alabaster. A catalytic converter was stolen.

Jan. 23

-Recovered stolen property from the 3600 block of Shelby County 109, Columbiana. An Alabama tag was recovered.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marjuana from the 1500 block of First Street North, Alabaster. Xanax (0.7 gram), marijuana (2.2 grams) and a homemade pipe with burnt residue were confiscated.

-Drug paraphernalia from Creswell Road and Meadow Lane, Harpersville. A broken glass pipe with residue and soft rubber tubing were confiscated.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A Ritalin capsule was recovered.

-Property located from the 600 block of Talon Trace, Birmingham. A Glock 48 9-millimeter firearm was confiscated.

-Reckless endangerment from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 2100 block of Valleydale Road, Hoover. Crystal meth (25.69 grams), Xtampza ER (two count, 36 milligrams, weighing 1.94 grams), Morphine Sulfate extended release (nine count, 15 milligrams, weighing 1.28 grams), Alprazolam (17 count, 2 milligrams, weighing 5.13 grams), marijuana (6.86 grams), a meth pipe and a digital scale were confiscated.

-SORNA violation-registration with local law enforcement from the 200 block of Davis Drive, Columbiana.

-Criminal littering from the 300 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene. Trash on property was reported.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A vehicle tag valued at $328.76 was stolen.

-Duty upon striking unattended vehicle from the 1000 block of Barristers Court, Birmingham. A 2021 NorStar trailer was damaged.

-Duty upon striking unattended vehicle from the 1300 block of Barristers Court, Birmingham. A 2022 Mercedes AMG CLA45 was damaged.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Evan Circle, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from an unknown location.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A Glock 45 was reported.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A Schwinn Stingray bike valued at $800 was stolen.

-Drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 480, Vandiver. A glass pipe/gas mask apparatus with residue used for smoking methamphetamine and a digital scale with residue were confiscated.

Jan. 24

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 3000 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 6900 block of Buc-ee’s Boulevard, Leeds. A Sig P365 9-millimeter firearm with Romeo zero red dot and a Taurus GX4 9-millimeter firearm were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident, property damage from the 9400 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. An AA Arms Mod AP9 9-millimeter firearm, Winchester Model 37A 20-gauge firearm, Winchester Model 1912 12-gauge firearm, Remington 740 30-06, Winchester 1300 12-gauge firearm and a Rossi SS POLY .41 were recovered.

-Trafficking stolen identities from the 700 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. Social Security cards and other personal information were recovered.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Valleydale Road and Southlake Parkway. Marijuana (3 grams) and a grinder with marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Harassing communications from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Pine Oak, Montevallo. An Alabama tag was stolen.

-Incident from an unknown address on Camp Branch Road, Alabaster.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Shelby County 43, Sterrett.

-DUI-controlled substance, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance from U.S. 280 and Belcher Drive, Birmingham. Alprazolam (1 count, 1 milligram, weighing 0.5 gram), a plastic bag with residue containing suspected purple Fentanyl rocks (2.8 grams), a plastic bag containing powder cocaine (3.8 grams), a plastic bag containing crack cocaine (1.5 grams) and a cut plastic straw containing purple drug residue were confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Triple G Drive, Alabaster. A 2014 Cadillac SRX was stolen.

-Forgery, theft of property from the 2000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham. A total of $35,502.26 was stolen from seven business checks.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 200 block of Narrows Reach, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Stoneridge Lane, Vandiver.

-Torture, willful abuse of child under 18 years of age by responsible person from the 400 block of Camp Branch Road, Alabaster.

-Incident from the 700 block of Carnoustie Shoal Creek. A basement interior door sustained $350 in damages.

-Miscellaneous information from the 6200 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

Jan. 25

-Hindering prosecution from the 3600 block of Shelby County 109, Columbiana.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Howard Hill Drive, Wilsonville. Brick was spray painted orange.

-Incident from the 16600 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 9000 block of Chelsea Park Trail, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Cliff Road, Sterrett. A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield firearm was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 10 block of John Sparkman Court, Vincent.

-Harassing communications from the 2000 block of Harris and Wright Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 200 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Runaway juvenile from the 100 block of AL-Youth Drive, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 3000 block of Highland Lakes Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-interference with emergency call, harassment from the 70 block of Burnham Street, Birmingham.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 at Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2019 Hyundai Accent was damaged.

-Public intoxication from the 2700 block of Westover Road, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 90 block of ET Lane, Sterrett.

Jan. 26

-Miscellaneous information from the 3000 block of Raven Circle, Hoover.

-Theft of property from the 0 block of Kenley Apartments, Kenley Way, Birmingham. A washing machine valued at $500 and a dryer valued at $500 were stolen.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Atchison Parkway, Chelsea at Buffalo Wild Wings.

-Miscellaneous information from the 1200 block of Highland Lakes Trail, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 2500 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2022 Kia Soul was damaged.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Joiner Town Road, Columbiana.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 and Boardman Drive, Chelsea. A vehicle bumper and headlight were damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from U.S. 280 at Essex Drive, Chelsea. A plastic baggie containing methamphetamine (approximately 7.5 grams), two Xanax bars, a glass pipe with meth residue and two cut straws with drug residue were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Peterson Drive, Vincent.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 3200 block of Chickasaw Lane, Birmingham.