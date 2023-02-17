Sheriff’s reports for Jan. 27 through Feb. 2 Published 3:01 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2023:

Jan. 27

-Miscellaneous incident from the 700 block of Carnoustie Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds.

-SORNA violation-registration with local law enforcement from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 900 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 8000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A water line was damaged.

-Harassing communications from Perkins Landing Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Willow Leaf Road, Westover.

-Identity theft from the 500 block of Pea Ridge Drive, Montevallo.

-Criminal trespass from the 100 block of Shelby County 205, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from U.S. 280 East and Willow Leaf Road, Harpersville. An iPhone 14 Plus with an OtterBox case valued at $899 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 10200 block of Shelby County 47, Chelsea. A 2023 Hyundai Palisade was damaged.

-Incident from the 500 block of Reach Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 6200 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham at Briarwood Christian School.

Jan. 28

-Domestic investigation from the 3000 block of Chippenham Drive, Birmingham. A glass window pane of the back door of the residence was shattered.

-Ignition interlock device from the 300 block of Alabama 70 at Dollar General, Columbiana. A Springfield .45-caliber firearm and three magazines of .45 ammunition were recovered.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Woodbridge Trail, Chelsea.

-Incident from Facebook; no physical location was reported.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Methamphetamine (approximately 2.5 grams) was confiscated.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 4000 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Burglary from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. U.S. currency in various bills totaling $329 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Deer Run Road, Alabaster.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 3000 block of Bradford Place, Birmingham. A white powdery substance identified by the suspect as Fentanyl (9 grams including a Ziplock bag) and the suspect’s cell phone were recovered.

-DUI from Smokey Road and Shelby County 107, Alabaster.

-Harassment from the 700 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

-Incident from Shelby County 93 and Mimosa Drive, Helena.

Jan. 29

-Domestic investigation from the 3000 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Deerwood Lake Drive, Harpersville.

-Incident in the area of Alabama 25 at Rocks Road. A 2012 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 3000 block of Shelby County 51, Wilsonville. $50 was stolen via CashApp.

-Burglary, theft of property fourth degree from the 2700 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana. A Homelite chainsaw, 1969 Johnson outboard motor (10 HP) and an older Coleman gas lantern were stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 70 block of Andrew Drive, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 1100 block of Eagle Park Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Murray Drive, Montevallo.

-Theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 2400 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A total of $576 was stolen from a One Spark company credit card.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 16700 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Two light orange pressed cocaine pills (approximately 1.8 grams), a 12-ounce Aquafina bottle with marijuana residue, and a plastic and metal pipe with marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous information from the 5100 block of Split Rail Trail, Birmingham.

Jan. 30

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 500 block of Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham. A small plastic baggie containing a white crystal-like substance (meth) (0.5 gram) and seven Xanax bars in a plastic pill bottle were confiscated.

-Incident from the 500 block of Sheffield Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from Old Highway 280 at Shelby County 55, Westover.

-Chemical endangerment of a child from the 200 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Chemical endangerment of a child from the 3200 block of Shelby County 83, Vincent.

-Incident from the 4100 block of Ashington Drive, Birmingham.

-Criminal trespass, criminal mischief from the 8600 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A large metal gate and a wooden fence were damaged.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Overview Drive, Sterrett. A total of $2,000 was stolen from a line of credit.

-Theft of services fourth degree from the 7400 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. An unknown amount of water was stolen from an outside spigot.

-Burglary, theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Millers Farm Road, Columbiana. A Lincoln Electric welder, self-charging welding helmet valued at $45, Portaband and game camera were stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 20 block of Southwood Drive, Alabaster.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 900 block of Spring Creek Road, Montevallo. A total of 34 baggies containing an unknown substance were recovered.

-Theft of property from D and D and Alabama 119, Montevallo. A .22-caliber North American Firearm pistol valued at $350 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Ashton Woods Drive, Chelsea. A total of $5,500 was stolen from a line of credit.

-Domestic violence-menacing from the 3000 block of Joinertown Road, Columbiana.

-Civil dispute from the 2000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 3000 block of Eagle Ridge Lane, Birmingham.

-Hindering prosecution from the 100 block of Lonely Oak Drive, Harpersville.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 4200 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett.

Jan. 31

-Incident from Alabama 25 and Cedar Street, Montevallo.

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal trespass from the 900 block of Shelby County 51, Wilsonville. A Browning Strikeforce cellular game camera valued at $210 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 9800 block of Gallups Crossroads, Vincent. A total of $198 was stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 3000 block of Chelsea Road, Columbiana. A Coleman generator valued at $500, Kobalt air compressor valued at $200 and Craftsman air compressor valued at $200 were stolen; an exterior metal door with glass sustained $100 in damages; and a fingerprint from the entry door was recovered.

-Missing person from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Daventry Drive, Calera.

-Incident from the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive, Alabaster.

-Incident from the 800 block of Shelby County 69, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 400 block of Meadow Croft Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous report from the 1000 block of Fairbank Lane, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Violation of protection from abuse order from Southwood Drive, Alabaster.

-Property damage from the 2000 block of Hebb Road, Wilsonville. A white fence was damaged.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Homestead Drive, Wilsonville. A Border Collie mix dog was confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Oakwood Lane, Alabaster.

-Property damage from the 900 block of Crosscut Road, Alabaster. A 2015 BMW X3 was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 2000 block of Shelby County 46, Shelby. Diazepam pills (10 count), a pipe with residue and marijuana (approximately 8 grams) were confiscated.

-Assault from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

Feb. 1

-Drug paraphernalia from the 1500 block of Shelby County 45, Sterrett. A glass pipe with residue was reported.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 280 East and East Inverness Parkway, Birmingham. A glass jar containing marijuana (approximately 15 grams) was confiscated.

-Property damage from Shelby County 28 and Alabama 145, Columbiana. A 2015 Chevy Silverado was damaged.

-Incident from Shelby County 28 and Alabama 145, Columbiana.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 13000 block of Old Highway 280, Birmingham. Multiple sunglasses of various brands were stolen.

-Incident from the 700 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Shelby Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 4000 block of Park Crossings Drive, Chelsea.

-Forgery from the 200 block of Stonegate Drive, Birmingham. A personal check for $629 was altered to $1,275.

-Incident from the 100 block of Johnson Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 800 block of Crabapple Lane, Vandiver.

Feb. 2

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Indian Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 East at Shelby County 39, Chelsea. Two metallic pipes with residue, four glass pipes with residue, a pill bottle containing an unknown white substance, pill bottle containing marijuana (1.3 grams) and a pill bottle containing methamphetamine (1.1 grams) were confiscated.

-Death investigation from Siegel Select Apartments, 5400 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue, Calera.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief, harassment from the 600 block of Shelby County 446, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A Cake brand vape and a Flying Horse brand vape were confiscated.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 200 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. A Taurus Millennium PT111 G2 9-millimeter firearm was confiscated.

-Criminal trespass from the 1000 block of Portobello Road, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 5500 block of Cedarshed Cove, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Vantana Drive, Columbiana.