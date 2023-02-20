A Birthday Place moves to old Ensley Fairfield Mattress location Published 2:27 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM– Pelham’s A Birthday Place has now moved locations to where the old Fairfield Mattress Co. was located.

Manager Kathryn McPoland Esquivel said that once the Birthday Place store had been in its previous location for about two and a half years, they began looking for a new place in order to better accommodate their storage.

“We were on top of each other and didn’t have enough room to put any more product out,” McPoland said. “We didn’t have anywhere to put it, so we started looking in Pelham. We live in Pelham, and we knew we wanted to stay here.”

McPoland said she reached out to several different property managers and was contacted by a property about the old Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. location.

A Birthday Place has been in existence for about 18 years according to McPoland, and her aunt started it from her own house.

“Everybody has been so kind and so positive,” McPoland said. “I am so excited. We love Pelham.”

A Birthday Place has currently moved into their new location and expects to be guest ready in the second week of March.

McPoland is on the PTO for elementary, middle and high school and hopes to grow A Birthday Place and support Pelham City Schools.

“I think this is the best way we can do it,” McPoland said. “By growing and serving the community in a better way.”

More information on A Birthday Place can be found at Abirthdayplace.com.