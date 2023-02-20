Alabaster to begin restoration of historic water tower Published 12:41 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Work will soon begin to restore the Siluria water tower in Alabaster to its former glory.

During an Alabaster City Council meeting on Feb. 13, the council approved a $319,000.00 bid for rehabilitation of the historic water tower to G & L Sandblasting and Coating.

The city previously commissioned a structural analysis of the water tower last year, which found the structure is still in excellent shape.

“It’s actually in pretty good shape, but it is old,” City Administrator Brian Binzer said. “They’ve got to sandblast it, get it ready and then paint it.”

Binzer said that the paint will seal it and add some more protections.

“It’s really preserving it, so it can be with us a lot longer,” Binzer said.

Crews will soon begin work to remove rust and repaint the water tower to closely resemble its original appearance.

“We think the finished product (is) going to look kind of like it did when it was brand new,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said.