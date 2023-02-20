Oak Mountain wins Platinum Division of Lakeshore Shootout, Spain Park and Chelsea perform well Published 12:12 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CALERA – The Oak Mountain girls soccer team not only picked up a few more wins Feb. 17-18 at the annual Lakeshore Shootout, but they walked away as champions.

Oak Mountain, Chelsea and Spain Park competed in the Platinum Division of the tournament. The Eagles won all three games, the Jaguars won two and had one draw, and Chelsea finished with two losses and a draw.

Eagles beat McGill-Toolen in a 2-1 battle, while Oak Mountain beat Northgate in a 3-0 shutout. Following those two wins, the Eagles took down Bob Jones 2-0 in the final game of the tournament.

The Eagles finished first with a total of seven goals, while only having one goal against them. Oak Mountain totaled 27 points in the Lakeshore Shootout.

Spain Park beat 6A Bob Jones and Northgate but tied James Clemens 1-1.

The Jaguars followed Oak Mountain in second place with a total of five goals, while having two goals against them. Spain Park totaled 21 points in the Lakeshore Shootout.

Chelsea tied Bob Jone 0-0 in the opening round before falling to James Clemens 2-0 and McGill-Toolen 1-0.

As of Sunday, Feb. 19, Oak Mountain is ranked No. 1 in the 7A classification with Spain Park following the Eagles at No. 2. Chelsea is now the No. 9.

The Eagles face No. 1 in the 6A classification Homewood on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The Jaguars will take on county foe Helena on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The Hornets will go up against No. 1 in the 6A classification Homewood on Friday, Feb. 24.