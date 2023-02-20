Pelham and Montevallo finish 1-1 at Lakeshore tourney, Calera goes 1-2 Published 10:55 am Monday, February 20, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CALERA – The annual Lakeshore Shootout hosted several of the best girls teams in the area on Feb. 17-18 with Calera competing in the Silver Division, while Pelham and Montevallo competed in the Bronze East Division.

Pelham lost to Mortimer-Jordan in the opening round 4-0, however, the Panthers responded to finish the tournament with back-to-back wins.

The Panthers came in fourth with a total of three goals, while having four goals against them. Pelham took down Satsuma 1-0 and Montevallo 2-0 to close out the tournament and finish with a 2-1 record.

Montevallo lost to Boaz in the first round 2-0 but the Bulldogs bounced back to beat Chilton County 2-0 in the second game before falling 2-0 to Pelham to end the tournament.

The Bulldogs totaled two goals, while having four goals against them. Montevallo totaled nine points in the Lakeshore Shootout.

Calera lost to both Northgate and Springville, but ended the tournament on a high note with a win. The Eagles finished fourth in the Silver division after totaling eight goals and totaling nine goals against them.

The Eagles will face Benjamin Russell on Thursday, Feb. 23, while Pelham hits the road to Tuscaloosa County on Thursday, Feb, 23.

Montevallo travels to Bessemer City on Thursday, Feb. 23.