Rusty Wilkes and Clay Parish awarded with Birmingham League Jr. Team Tennis Coaching Excellence Published 10:53 am Monday, February 20, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Racquet Club awarded two men with the honor of the Birmingham League Jr. Team Tennis Coaching Excellence Award.

The UTSA Junior Team Tennis is a program that lasts six to eight weeks and consists of weekly practices and match play.

Rusty Wilkes and Clay Parish have both captained teams with Junior Team Tennis of Alabama for more than 20 years.

“(We) were happy for their service to be recognized, but most importantly, they love forming teams and providing this opportunity to kids in the area,” Director of Pelham Racquet Club Chaney Mills said. “Junior team tennis is really fun for the kids. They practice together and learn more about tennis, but they socialize and have fun too.”

Mills took time to recognize all the coaches who have participated in the junior program and given their time to pour into the players.

“All of our coaches at Pelham Racquet Club and Pelham Tennis Center are awesome and love working with anyone in the area who wants to learn tennis,” Mills said.

More information on the UTSA Junior Team can be found at Alabamata.usta.com. More information on Pelham Racquet Club can be found at Facbook.com/Pelhamracquetclub.