Shelby County Showcase of Schools highlights educational innovations

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – Students and teachers from schools across the district recently highlighted why Shelby County Schools is known for educational excellence.

The annual Showcase of Schools was held Feb. 9 at the Shelby County Instructional Services Center. The event provided community and business leaders with an opportunity to see firsthand the innovative classroom practices happening in all 31 schools.

This year’s event was hosted by Will Ross, the Student Government Association president from Chelsea High School. Micah Swain from Shelby County High School sang the national anthem.

Students selected from each school community helped greet attendees and guide them through the interactive, student-led showcase areas. These areas highlighted innovative classroom examples such as Career Technical Educational programs, Fine Arts and STEM.

Following the showcase exhibit, attendees returned to the Shelby Room for a performance by Oak Mountain High School’s acapella choir, Pinnacle.

The event concluded with a student panel which included students from all three grade spans of elementary, middle and high school. The students answered questions about how the district is preparing them to be successful students and leaders, teachers or classes that have impacted them and what adults need to know about helping students build resilience.

Jawareen Hudgins, a student at Helena Intermediate School, was selected to participate in the panel discussion after having also participated in a student mental health focus group at his school.

Hudgins was asked to share what he believes adults not understand about what it is like to be a kid today.

“Adults need to let us prepare ourselves for the real world,” Hudgins said. “Adults aren’t always going to be there to help us. You need to let us swim a little bit.”

Cassidy Reynolds, a health science student from Chelsea High School, agreed with Hudgins. She said that she feels parents should definitely support their children and be there to encourage them, but balance that support with plenty of opportunities to “swim a little bit” in order to grow and learn from those experiences.

Brayden Farrington, a Calera High School senior who recently broke NFL defensive back Marlon Humphrey’s state record in the 400-meter dash, credited his teachers, coaches and administrators for preparing him for his next steps after high school.

None