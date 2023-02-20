Students become ‘super citizens’ at civics events held at Chelsea Park and Forest Oaks Published 3:55 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

CHELSEA – Roughly 325 second grade students at both Chelsea Park Elementary and Forest Oaks Elementary school got to become super citizens on Feb. 17.

“The students at both schools were polite and engaged, displaying true Super Citizen behavior,” said Alicia Sherman, VP of Regional Development for the Central/West division of Liberty Learning Foundation Inc. “This is a testament to the teachers and leadership in Chelsea Schools. Thirteen local heroes were chosen in total, all more than deserving of the title.”

The event is designed to give students context and information for understanding their important roles in America’s future.

The program allows students to learn gratitude, collaboration, public speaking and self-confidence during the concluding piece of the Super Citizens Program.

At Chelsea Park Elementary, 175 students filled the cafeteria after completing 10 weeks of the Super Citizen Program, where they celebrated the accomplishments of the program and honored local heroes from the stage.

The students participated in the “Hands on Liberty” DVD series and accompanying activities and lesson plans that taught lessons in civics, character, financial literacy and social studies to a tech-centric generation.

During the program, students chose heroes who embodied the traits of “amazing citizens” and read essays from the stage before presenting them with “Liberty Pins.”

There were 150 second graders who participated in the same program at Forest Oaks on Feb. 17 as well.

Sherman said special guests in attendance for the events included Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer, who was also honored as a hero at the event; Rep. Corley Ellis; Rep. Susan DuBose and Board of Education members Peg Hill and Amber Polk.

“The grades K-2 Hands on Learning program uses hilarious, one-of-a-kind hand-puppet videos, music, hands-on activities and a powerful group activity to help educators round out the equation,” Sherman said. “The program kicks off with Libby Liberty and Mr. Palmer from the Hands on Liberty series. The experience is beyond words and Libby Liberty takes the stage to bring history to life and introduce children to the important program they will begin when the kickoff concludes.

“And resident jokester Mr. Palmer introduces them to all the characters who will guide them through the video-led units in the program. The students sing ‘You in the U.S.A.’ together to wrap up the event, which is always a highlight. The Helping Hands project has students nominate and honor a person in their school/community who is already doing the work of a Super Citizen. The honoree is invited and honored at the Super Citizen graduation ceremony.”

The program aims to teach students the importance of being a good citizen, and helps to broaden their perspective to look at those within their community.

For more information about the Liberty Learning programs, visit Libertylearning.org.