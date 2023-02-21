Alabaster opens applications for BOE seat Published 12:51 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster is now accepting applications for place two on the Alabaster Board of Education.

School board members are appointed to staggered terms with one term expiring on June 1 of each year. Applications are opened each February to fill the seat that is expiring in June.

“After the application deadline, the city council will select their top applicants and call them in for interviews in late March (or) April,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “After the interviews, they’ll appoint one individual to a five-year term beginning June 1—usually during a late April meeting.”

Applications are available online at Cityofalabaster.com/391/Board-of-Education-Application. The deadline to apply is Monday, March 13.

“The Alabaster City Schools Board of Education has really transformed Alabaster’s schools into one of the best systems in the state, and we appreciate everyone who currently serves on the board and everyone who has served in the past,” Wagner said.

A list of current members of the Alabaster City Schools Board of Education can be found online at Acsboe.org/domain/228.