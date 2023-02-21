Calera starts season 1-2, downs Montevallo Published 4:03 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CALERA – Calera’s baseball season is fully underway as the Eagles have faced several foes such as McAdory, Montevallo and Thompson in their first few games of the season.

The Eagles had a 2-0 lead over McAdory until the top of the sixth when the Yellow Jackets scored two runs and tied the game. However, it was McAdory’s five runs in the top of the seventh over Calera’s two runs in the bottom of the seventh that led to a 7-4 loss for the Eagles.

Will Harrison pitched for the Eagles allowing two hits and zero runs, while striking out four and walking one. Conner Mosley, Dalton Ash and Josh Rhoads each contributed in relief with Ben Graham leading the offense with two hits in three at-bats.

Calera earned a bounce-back win against county foe Montevallo shortly after its loss to McAdory. The Eagles beat the Bulldogs in an 11-1 blowout Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Eagles got things started in the first and second inning after scoring five runs in the bottom of the first two innings. The Eagles extend their 10-0 lead with another run in the bottom of the third. Montevallo remained scoreless until the top of the fourth.

Bentley Berry, Graham, Ash and Will Allen all moved runners across the plate with RBIs. Pitcher AJ Johnson gave up one run on two hits over three innings, striking out five.

Calera totaled 10 hits against Montevallo with Berry, Graham and Allen totaling multiple hits. Berry led with three hits in three at-bats.

Calera then fell to Thompson on Monday, Feb. 20 in a 14-2 blowout. The Eagles were tied with the Warriors 1-1 until Thompson scored five runs at the top of the third and eight in the top of the fourth.

Tucker Busby took the loss after allowing six hits and six runs over two and two-thirds innings, striking out one. Aspen Long, Mac Graham, Berry and Ben Graham totaled one hit each.

Calera travels to Chelsea on Thursday, Feb. 23.