Defending champ Thompson starts season in dominant fashion Published 4:16 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

ALABASTER – The Thompson Warriors picked up right where they left off to end the 2022 softball season, at the defending state champs opened the 2023 season on Saturday, Feb. 18 by outscoring their opponents by a combined 36-3 to start the season 3-0.

The Warriors started their season on a high note with a 15-0 blowout win against the Southside Panthers. They scored three or more runs in each inning up until the fifth inning.

Thompson scored three runs in the bottom of the first two innings, while totaling six runs in the bottom of the third. The Warriors scored another three runs in the bottom of the fourth for their 15-0 season-opening win.

Chalea Clemmons led the way with a 4-4 game featuring four RBIs and three runs scored. Nora Ellis and Laney Williams each added two RBIs on one hit, while Thompson totaled 13 hits and 14 RBIs in the win. Kadyn Bush and Kayla Haney combined for nine strikeouts in the five-inning win, allowing no runs or walks and five total hits.

The Warriors continued to find success in their second matchup against the Huntsville Panthers. As Huntsville remained scoreless up until the top of the fifth inning, Thompson scored in back-to-back games to start.

Thompson scored three runs in each of the first two innings for a 6-0 lead going into the third and fourth. The Warriors then scored two more in the third to complete the 8-1 victory.

The Warriors concluded their opening weekend with one final blowout win against Moody. Thompson gained a considerable lead after scoring six runs in the top of the first.

Thompson then scored two runs each in the second, third and fourth innings to jump out to a 12-0 advantage. Moody didn’t score until totaling two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Thompson responded with one in the top of the fifth for the 13-2 win.

A total of 10 different players had at least one RBI in the win, while Allie Bauer led the way with two. Motes, Tindell, Clemmons and Hannah Hobbs all finished with two hits.

Bush and Clemmons combined for seven strikeouts in the circle, giving up two combined runs on five combined hits.