My Helena: Anna Terpo shares her favorite aspects of the city

Home is where the heart is

The small town charm, location and safe community makes Helena home. We chose to move to Helena in 2008 because of its location to family. I grew up in Pelham, so it’s nice to be close to my parents. I remember being in the Helena Christmas Parade in high school, going to the Buck Creek Festival and hanging out at The Depot and I wanted to share those same experiences with our children.

Our schools go above and beyond

Helena has amazing schools! Our son has been challenged, encouraged and supported by all if his teachers. I remember when he started kindergarten his teacher made sure to share pictures and communicate frequently to ease the jitters of us first time parents. Another example of the Helena teachers going above and beyond, was when the 4th grade teachers provided the opportunity for the kids to participate in the living museum. The living museum usually happens in the second grade but the seconds graders in 2020 did not have the opportunity to participate due to the Covid and the school closures. It’s the small things that the teachers and school staff do that make them and our schools so special.

Extra cheese please

The depot is our favorite place. On a nice spring, summer, or fall evening we enjoy hanging out on the deck of the depot enjoying the best burgers around!

Lots to enjoy in Old Town

Everyone loves Old Town for so many reasons. My husband and I got married in Old Town, so it definitely has a special place in our hearts. Our kids love playing in the waterfall and attending all the community events that are hosted in Old Town! The 4th of July fireworks and Buck Creek Festival are our favorites. The Helena Museum is also neat to visit to learn about the history of our city.

Shopping local

We absolutely adore all the small businesses in Helena! We love getting a slice a cake from Brown Sugar Desserts, take-out from Zou’s Kitchen, or stopping by the Grateful Lotus or Pink Lilies for adorable gifts and earrings!