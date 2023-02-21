Oak Mountain splits opening-day games with Athens and Tuscaloosa Co. Published 2:58 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

NORTH SHELBY – The Oak Mountain Eagles split their opening-day games on Saturday, Feb. 18, beating Athens and falling to Tuscaloosa County on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Despite the Eagles’ best efforts, Oak Mountain fell to the Wildcats 8-0 Saturday morning, but they were able to bounce back and beat Athens 4-2 shortly after their loss.

The game against Athens remained scoreless until Oak Mountain scored a run in the bottom of the third. Athens soon tied the score 1-1 and then tied the score 2-2 before the sixth inning.

Oak Mountain was able to break the tie for good in the fifth inning on a Peyton Parkinson RBI double that drove home Nick McCord for a 3-2 lead. The Eagles then added to the lead with an error leading to a run an inning later in what became a 4-2 win.

Parkinson finished 2-3 with an RBI, while Liam English and McCord both finished with a hit and RBI.

McCord took the mound for the Eagles and allowed two runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts in six innings of work.

Oak Mountain hosts Pell City on Tuesday, Feb. 21.