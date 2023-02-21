Pelham starts 2023 baseball season 1-1 Published 3:45 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PELHAM – Pelham kicked off the 2023 baseball season with a blowout win against Wetumpka on Friday, Feb. 17, before falling short against Sylacauga soon after.

The Panthers gained a 1-0 lead against Wetumpka in the opener after Andrew Petrock grounded out in the bottom of the first inning with Clayton Main running from third to home, scoring one run.

Wetumpka tied the game 1-1 in the top of the first, however, Pelham’s Chase Saul was able to score in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from Jake Fox for what became the game-winning hit in a 2-1 win.

Andrew Urban surrendered zero runs on two hits over four innings, striking out one and walking one. Blake Woodall pitched three innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out six.

Fox led the Panthers after he went 1-2 at the plate, while Parker Henningsen totaled the most plays having had eight.

A strong performance from Sylacauga in the final two innings cost the Panthers in their next game. Sylacauga gained a 2-0 lead after Pelham remained scoreless until the bottom of the fifth when the Panthers scored three runs. Fox and Watts both had RBIs in the fifth inning.

Sylacauga scored two runs in the top of the sixth and the seventh, while the Panthers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Brock Isbell surrendered two runs on two hits over one and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking one, while Andrew Petrock gave up two runs on five hits over four innings, striking out three and walking zero.

Pelham totaled eight hits in the game with Watts and Fox having multiple hits. Both players totaled three hits each.