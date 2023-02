VIDEO: Spain Park punches ticket to Final Four Published 5:43 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

The Spain Park Jaguars took down Huntsville 38-35 on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to advance to the Final Four for the third year in a row. The Jags held on late for a thrilling win and will now play next Thursday at 1:30 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.

