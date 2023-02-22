Pelham Parks and Rec to host Start Smart Soccer Published 5:11 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Those looking to get their little ones into soccer can begin with Start Smart Soccer as registration start Friday, March 3.

“Over the last two years we have started providing programs for the preschool age,” Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Alicia Walters said. “We offered Start Smart Soccer one session prior to this spring session. Our goal is to continue to provide different sports for this age group.”

The program will be held every Monday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Pelham Recreation Center.

“This program is a great way to learn introductory skills to soccer while having lots of fun,” Walters said. “This program allows the parents to learn and work side by side with their child.”

The age range is three to five years old, and the program will run from Monday, April 3 until Monday, May 15.

“We strive to provide programs for all ages in our community,” Walters said. “Programs such as Start Smart Soccer help to introduce skills in a sport and also help to prepare them for sports that we offer as they get older.”

An introductory meeting will be held for parents of registered participants on Monday, March 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Pelham Recreation Center.

“The kids love this program,” Walters said. “It is one hour that they travel to four to five different stations to learn a different skill. It is fast paced and very interactive with child and parent.”

The Parks & Recreation Department will provide participants with a t-shirt and a participation manual, soft teslon soccer ball, size 3 soccer ball, a pair of shin guards and four cones.

“We have a limit of 12 participants,” Walters said. “We filled our first time offering this program, and we believe there is a need in our community and we will fill our future Start Smart programs.”

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. For more information contact Pelham Parks and Rec at 205-620-6426.