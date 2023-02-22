Second Rising Eagle golf tourney set for March 7 Published 10:01 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

CALERA – The second annual Rising Eagle Golf Tournament benefiting Calera athletics will return to Timberline Golf Club on Tuesday, March 7.

Registration and lunch will begin at noon, followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Teams may enter to play four-man scramble for $400 or individuals may register for $100.

“This year we’re definitely trying to make it a bigger event and get a lot more people involved,” said Tyler Madison, community programs manager with Calera Parks and Recreation. “We will have many games throughout the tournament that people can participate in as well. It will be a great experience.”

The Rising Eagle is a nonprofit organization that raises funds for Calera athletics. Proceeds from the tournament will go to benefit school and city athletic programs.

“That’s why we do the Rising Eagle, basically, to help Calera athletics,” Madison said.

Individual players or teams may pre-register for the tournament by contacting Madison directly. The flyer may be viewed on the Calera Parks and Rec official Facebook page. For more information, contact Madison at tmadison@calera.org or 205-789-3437.

Winners will be posted at 5:30 p.m. on the day of the tournament.

For more information about Calera Parks and Recreation upcoming events and activities, visit the Facebook page or Caleraparkandrec.com.