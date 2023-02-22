THS to hold ACT Parents Nights Published 2:26 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Thompson High School is preparing to host ACT Parent Nights in order to inform students and families on ACT and education preparedness.

On Monday, Feb. 27 and Tuesday, Feb. 28, Thompson High School will host ACT Parent Nights in order to provide students and families presentations about the ACT, college and career readiness as well as how students can better prepare for success as they make transitions to their next levels of education.

“We are excited to present this program and to engage our community about the ACT, its value and benefits and the knowledge, resources and opportunities available to best prepare our students for enhanced performance and achievement on the ACT and other high-stakes, performance-based assessments,” THS Principal Wesley Hester said. “All ACS parents and students are invited to join us on one of the two nights. The information and ideas to be shared are important for so many students and families across multiple grade levels, especially those who aspire to truly realize their full academic potential.”

The ACS Parent Night presentations will be led by keynote speakers Sarah Cantrell and Christi Waller of Cantrell & Waller Preparatory Services. The information provided during both parent nights is relevant for students at all grade levels.

“It is imperative that everyone understands that good grades are simply not enough to ensure our students are best prepared for successful academic performance and creating opportunities for themselves beyond high school,” read an official press release by Thompson High School. “All parents across Alabaster City Schools would benefit from attending one of these presentations in order to better understand the importance of performance-based assessments like the ACT and ACAP.”

Both events will be held in the Performing Arts Center at Thompson High School and will begin at 6 p.m.

Those interested in keeping up to date with ACS may follow its official Facebook page at Facebook.com/AlabasterCitySchools.