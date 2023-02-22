TMS, THS soccer teams serve at Full Moon Bar-B-Que Published 9:24 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Boys from the Thompson soccer program teamed up with Full Moon Bar-B-Que in Alabaster to serve the community and earn tips for the soccer program.

From Feb. 3 through Feb. 5 approximately 40 middle school and high school young men from the Thompson boys soccer program helped serve as food runners, refilled drinks and bussed tables for patrons at Full Moon Bar-B-Que.

The Thompson Middle School boys soccer seam assisted the restaurant on Friday, Feb. 3, and the Thompson High School boys soccer team assisted on Saturday, Feb. 4 and Sunday, Feb. 5.

John Wolf, the Thompson Boys Soccer Booster Club President, reached out to the coaches to share the positive impressions the boys made.

“Hey coaches, I wanted to just send a quick message to brag on the MS boys team that came last night,” He said. “They were very polite and worked very hard. I got probably 15 compliments from customers about how impressed they were with the boys.”

Wolf also highlighted a particular student for his efforts.

“I think Yosgart has a job offer at Full Moon when he becomes the right age,” Wolf said. “The manager was very impressed with him. (The) kid worked a double shift because he thought it was fun—Natural leader amongst his teammates and was loved by the customers.”

According to Wolf, the Pell City men’s coaching staff came to restaurant to eat while the boys were serving and were impressed.

“The coaches came over to me to tell how impressed they were with them and shocked that our MS kids are that well behaved,” Wolf said. “They represented the program extremely well last night and set the bar high for the kids coming today and Sunday.”

The Thompson boys soccer program was able to keep all the tips that were received during the service to help fund tournament and game travel. They were able to raise more than $1,300 for the upcoming season.

“We loved this fundraiser because it gave the boys the opportunity to earn money towards their upcoming season, but it also gave them the chance to practice important life skills like service, hard work and teamwork,” Wolf said. “Although we want to be highly successful on the soccer field, more importantly, we want these young men to leave the soccer program equipped with skill sets that will help them become highly successful in their future endeavors after they leave Thompson.”

Those interested in keeping up to date with the Thompson boys soccer program may follow it on Instagram @thompsonhsboyssoccer.