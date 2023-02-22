Work begins on turfing football field at Heardmont Park Published 5:18 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – A major project is underway at Heardmont Park in North Shelby County that will change the football stadium’s field from grass to synthetic turf and also include a track resurfacing.

The turfing of the field at Heardmont Park is part of a larger project that is a financial collaboration between the Shelby County Commission, Shelby County Schools and the Town of Indian Springs.

County Manager Chad Scroggins explained how the project came about.

“There was a need to resurface the track,” Scroggins said. “Over the years of the teams playing at Heardmont Stadium and the variety of activities that go on, whether it be football or soccer, lacrosse or just general field sports, there was enough use to warrant turfing the field.”

Scroggins said that the project was approved back in September alongside the budget and is funded through tourism funds.

“We know that the Heardmont track is used by, not (only the) Oak Mountain High School track team, but for track events,” Scroggins said. “That particular track is used by just the general community for exercise throughout the day. (As for) the field, we’re excited about having a surface that can be used despite whatever the weather events might be.”

Shane McComb, Oak Mountain High School’s new head football coach, said he is also excited for what this means to the program.

“It’s a good sign by our school district and our county that they’re willing to start putting out some funds to help out with the facilities and the program and the schools,” McComb said.

McComb explained some of the benefits he expects to see from the turfed field.

“The good thing about turf out there is, with the weather, you can use it year-round and you can practice on it,” McComb said. “We (can) get out there and have some night practices on a Wednesday night (and) prepare for a game. It allows us to use it more in the offseason when we’re not able to get on the regular grass because of the weather. Just having that allows us to get more done year-round.”