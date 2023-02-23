Chelsea baseball drops tough game to Helena Published 1:27 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

HELENA– Chelsea’s night started off strong after gaining the lead in the top of the first, however, a scoreless Helena changed the game after a powerful performance in the bottom of the fifth en route to a 7-5 victory.

The Hornets scored the first two runs of the night in the top of the first with Chris McNeil scoring on a wild pitch after Kaleb Hester walked. Jackson Morgan scored a run shortly after.

Chelsea continued to find success going into the top of the second as Helena continued to remain scoreless. The Hornets scored three more runs into the third inning, two scores from Cody Fortenberry.

Helena trailed 5-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning. Helena managed to tie the game 5-5 after scoring back-to-back runs. Helena scored two runs after Reece Mims singled.

Ty Strickland, John Martin Williamson, and Reece Mims, each scored four for the Huskies in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Huskies scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Strickland singled on a line drive to right field with Hester Willmon scoring. Ryan Rosener stole home for Helena’s final run of the night.

Southpaw pitcher Hayden Berry allowed one hit and zero runs over five and two-thirds innings, striking out six.

Logan Moller was the starting pitcher for Chelsea. Moller allowed five hits and five runs over the first four innings and a third of the fifth, striking out eight and walking on.

Mason Johnson started the game for Helena Huskies Varsity. The righthander lasted one and one-third innings, allowing two hits and five runs while striking out three

Strickland led Helena with two hits in three at-bats, while Mcneil went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Chelsea in hits.

Chelsea travels to Calera, while Helena