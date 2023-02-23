Chelsea City Council approves Arbor Week proclamation, annexation requests Published 10:16 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – The Chelsea City Council approved the mayor’s proclamation of Arbor Week and multiple annexation requests during a regularly scheduled city council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

During the meeting, Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer delivered a proclamation declaring the week of Feb. 19 through Feb. 25 as Arbor Week.

“Everyone in the city of Chelsea benefits either directly or indirectly from trees and forest lands,” Picklesimer said in his proclamation. “Trees provide jobs, products, wildlife habitat (and) recreational opportunities. Trees are an invaluable physical and psychological addition to our city. (They) provide shade, cool the air and reduce noise levels and glare.”

Picklesimer said on Saturday, Feb. 25 there will be an Arbor Day celebration. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Chelsea Community Center. Pancakes will be served at 8 a.m.

“We want to encourage everyone to take part in our Arbor Day,” Picklesimer said. “Please come up to the community center this weekend and take part in that.”

Alicia Sherman came forward during the meeting to share information on the Liberty Learning Program.

“We are a statewide nonprofit,” Sherman said. “We focus our attention on the basic of character, community and country. And we do that by going into about half of the K-12 schools in the state of Alabama and teaching them about civics, character building, financial literacy and job development.”

The Liberty Learning program lasts 10 weeks and, at the end each class, honors a local hero including police officers, custodians and lunch room attendants. The program was recently held at Chelsea Park and Forest Oaks Elementary schools.

“We’ve been in Chelsea schools for a long time and we really appreciate the staff’s dedication and the city of Chelsea,” Sherman said. “We would love to have your support in the future and have you at our future events.”

In other news, the Chelsea City Council approved: