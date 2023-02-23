Kenneth (Kenny) Gordon Parks Published 8:59 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

Kenneth (Kenny) Gordon Parks, age 72, passed away February 8, peacefully with family at his side. Kenny was born in Gary, Indiana to Vernon and Kathryn Parks. Both have preceded him. Also preceding him is his wife of 27 yrs. Pamela Rose Hill Parks and daughter Kathryn. He is survived by daughters, Racheal Parks and Sarah Townsend (Daron), step daughter Lindsey Lawrence, one granddaughter and 3 grandsons, sister Alice Holsomback (Jackey), brothers Ron Parks (Connie) and Jerome Parks (Angie).

Kenny retired from Birmingham Southern Railroad in Birmingham, AL. He was a US Army veteran, a member of the Buck Creek Lodge #410 F & AM Masonic Lodge and the Order of The Eastern Star-081 Starlight both in Alabaster, AL. Kenny was also a member of Abundant Life Church in Alabaster, AL. He loved spending time with his church family.

Kenny loved working on the railroad and continued his passion for trains through the remainder of his days. He was an avid collector of a variety of antiques and Gary, Indiana memorabilia. He was beloved by close friends and neighbors that adopted Mr. Kenny/Bubba, and no matter the circumstance you’d always leave with a story of something funny/crazy Kenny did while you were with him. He loved travels with his wife “Pammy” and enjoyed his beloved Goldens….

His remains will be buried with his beloved Pammy at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, AL at a later date.