Thompson downs Mortimer Jordan to continue impressive early stretch Published 12:00 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

ALABASTER – The Thompson Warriors were able to extend their win streak to five games on Thursday, Feb. 23 against the Mortimer Jordan Blue Devils after an impressive offensive run in the bottom of the third inning en route to a 7-3 win.

Mortimer Jordan scored two runs in the top of the first and one in the top of the second, while Thompson’s Chalea Clemmons doubled on a line drive to left field while Dailynn Motes ran home from second base.

The Warriors tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the third after Kendall Channell doubled on a 3-1 scoring two runs. Kadyn Bush singled on a 2-0 and picked up the lead for the Warriors.

At the bottom of the fourth, Thompson scored two more runs for a 6-3 lead. Motes singles on a hard ground ball, while Nora Ellis scores after running from first. Motes soon scored the Warriors’ second run shortly after.

Thompson concluded the game with one more run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Olivia Tindell’s double on a line drive led to Motes scoring another run for the Warriors.

Clemmon pitched the first two innings allowing two hits and three runs, while striking out four.

The Warriors totaled nine hits in their game against the Blue Devils. Motes, Channell and Tindell each totaled several hits for Thompson.

Laney Williams totaled the most chances with seven, while Motes went three-for-four at the plate. Tindell and Clemmon totaled an RBI.