THS named a 2022 CLAS School of Distinction Published 2:50 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Thompson High School has been named a 2022 School of Distinction by Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools.

CLAS recognized THS for its innovative initiative, “Peer Mentoring: Report Card Conferences.” The award recognizes exemplary programs that can serve as models for other schools.

“It’s a huge honor for Thompson High School to receive the CLAS School of Distinction accolade, and it speaks to the outstanding leadership at THS and Alabaster City Schools,” Alabaster Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “The city’s incredible school system keeps getting better every year, and it plays a major role in making Alabaster a destination for young families.”

THS is one of 32 schools statewide selected as a 2022 School of Distinction out of more than 200 nominees.

“We have had other schools recognized by CLAS over the years, and this level of recognition is always an honor,” Superintendent Wayne Vickers said. “We are extremely excited that Thompson High School has been named a CLAS School of Distinction for this year. It’s a testament to our innovative student-centered efforts, and we couldn’t be more proud.”