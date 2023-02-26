Three injured, suspect apprehended in Calera shooting Published 10:31 am Sunday, February 26, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CALERA – A suspect is behind bars following the shooting of three people at a Calera gas station on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Quashis Devon Turner of Montgomery has been apprehended by authorities after allegedly shooting three individuals and multiple vehicles with a rifle after an argument at a Marathon gas station off Highway 25. The CPD currently believe that none of the victims were involved in the initial argument.

According to the Calera Police Department, the three victims were in serious but stable condition when transported to a hospital.

“A stolen firearm was recovered along with ballistic evidence and a systematic investigation is under way,” Calera Police Chief David Hyche.

Hyche commended the officers involved in the case for their quick work.

“I want to commend our Calera officers, Shelby County Deputies and especially the Montevallo officer who spotted our suspect and had him in custody within minutes,” Hyche said. “In the middle of an extremely stressful and chaotic situation, officers rendered aid to victims, got vital suspect information out on the radio, secured a large crime scene and safely took the suspect into custody.”

Hyche said that a complete and thorough investigation will be documented and referred to the District Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

“Violence in our country is occurring at alarming rates and we must guard against becoming complacent,” Hyche said. “Last night, multiple citizens provided valuable information and three law enforcement agencies worked together immediately and seamlessly to prevent additional violent acts. Violent crime victims and potential victims deserve the best efforts of law enforcement, prosecutors and the courts to protect them and hold violent criminals accountable.”

Turner is being held in the Shelby County Jail on three charges of attempted murder, three charges of discharging a gun at an occupied dwelling and one charge of tampering with physical evidence.