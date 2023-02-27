Chelsea boys continue dominant start, girls fall to Homewood Published 3:17 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CHELSEA — Chelsea’s boys and girls soccer teams both competed on Friday, Feb. 24, as the boys continued a strong season with a win against Woodlawn and the girls fell to No. 1 Homewood.

Following a 4-2 win against Gadsden City earlier in the week on Feb. 21, the girls team fell to Homewood in a tight battle of top-10 teams. Chelsea picked up a 1-0 lead in the first half against the Patriots, however, Homewood scored two goals in the second half for a 2-1 victory over the Hornets.

The boys, however, found more success in their matchup with Woodlawn, outscoring the Colonels 13-0 in a mercy-rule win.

Chelsea got goals from Parker Dean, Davis Spencer, Max Wever, Isaac Tindall, Dylan David, Andrew Teixeira, Kaleb Bass, Luke Miller, Harper Jones and Grant Saether.

The boys moved up to No. 3 in the rankings after the win thanks to a 7-0-1 start to the season, while the girls are now No. 7 with a record of 5-3-1.

Chelsea’s girls team will host Northridge on Monday, Feb. 27, while the boys team will travel to county foe Briarwood on Tuesday, Feb. 28.