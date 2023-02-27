Indian Springs girls fend off Springville, boys team falls short to Montgomery Academy Published 4:06 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PELHAM — Indian Springs girls and boys soccer teams took on the Montgomery Academy and Springville on Friday, Feb. 24. While the girls team pulled away with a win, the boys team fell short to the Eagles.

The girls team continues to dominate in the 2023 season as Indian Springs took down Springville. Indian Springs beat Springville 3-2.

As of Sunday, Feb. 26, the girls team is ranked No. 5 in the 6A classification and remains undefeated going into week four of the season. The team faces Shades Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Unfortunately, the boys team wasn’t as fortunate as the women’s in their matchup against the Eagles Friday night. Indian Springs fell to Montgomery Academy 3-2.

The boys team is 5-3 for the season and took the No. 7 spot in the Class 6A rankings for week four of the season. They face Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday, Feb. 28.