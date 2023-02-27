Oak Mountain girls remain unbeaten, boys pick up 4th win in a row Published 4:26 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

NORTH SHELBY — Both the Oak Mountain boys and girls soccer teams continued their hot streak early in the season on Friday, Feb. 24 with wins against John Carroll.

The girls remained perfect on the season after taking a 2-0 lead in the first half before having a strong offensive performance in the second half. The Eagles scored four additional goals in the second half for a 6-0 shutout win against John Carroll.

The boys team also found success in their victory with a shutout of their own. The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in a defensive first half between the two, which set the stage for the second half.

That’s when Oak Mountain capitalized on the momentum of the first half by gaining a 2-0 lead, which was more than enough for the Eagles’ defense en route to the 3-0 victory.

As of Sunday, Feb 26, the girls team is ranked No. 1 in the 7A classification and remains undefeated going into the fourth week of the season, while the boys remains at No. 2 behind Grissom in class 7A.

Both teams will face Tuscaloosa Academy at home on Monday, Feb. 27.