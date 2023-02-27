Pelham Parks and Recreation to host A Very Special Easter Egg Hunt Published 1:13 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – A Very Special Easter Egg Hunt will be held for children with disabilities on Tuesday, April 4 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Pelham Park Football Field.

This will be the third year that the Parks and Recreation Department will host this special event for the community.

“(In) this event, we focus on our families with children with disabilities,” Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Alicia Walters said. “We welcome and encourage the whole family to participate and enjoy the activities.”

Walters said children of all ages, disabilities and/or limitations are welcome at the event and are encouraged to come.

“This is one of our favorite events,” Walters said. “We intentionally keep it smaller in size so we can meet each child where they are comfortable. We plan activities to allow all to have fun and participate at their own comfort level. Our Easter bunny will patiently wait for a child to come to them or even get down on the grass to sit with them. It is important that the families that attend know we truly care and want them to have the best experience while they are at this event.”

Walters said the event has seen growth throughout the years, and she anticipates continued growth this year.

“There are not many Easter Egg Hunts designed for individuals with disabilities in our community or even surrounding communities,” Walters said. “We anticipate many of the same kiddos from last year and we believe they will share the information with their friends and other families.”

Walters said what she enjoys most about events like this is watching children laugh, smile and try something new which reminds everyone involved as to why they love serving the community.

“Our team works hard and with purpose to provide a safe, comfortable and fun environment,” Walters said. “They love this event, and we have received very positive feedback from the families that participate and they are so appreciative that we are thinking about all in our community.”

More information about A Very Special Easter Egg Hunt can be found on the Pelham Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook.com/PelhamParksandRecreation.