Spain Park softball goes 2-1 at Hillcrest tournament Published 4:15 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

TUSCALOOSA – The Spain Park Jaguars picked up back-to-back wins at the Hillcrest tournament Friday, Feb. 24 before falling to Vestavia Hills a day later to end the tournament.

Against Hartselle, the Jaguars fell behind 1-0 in the bottom of the second before a scoreless Spain Park scored two runs in the top of the third for a 2-1 victory over the Tigers.

Ella Ussery started the game for the Jaguars with one run on six hits over the first three innings and a third of the fourth. Ussery allowed four hits and two runs, while she struck out nine.

Ella Reed came in after and allowed zero hits and zero runs over the course of 1 2/3 innings in the circle of the second inning. Reed struck out three and walked one.

Katie Flannery, Blakley Watts, Charlee Bennette and Maggie Daniel all had one hit.

The Jaguars faced Hatton in their final matchup Friday evening. Spain Park scored one run in the top of the first, third and fourth inning for a 3-0 win against Hatton as they were unable to score any runs in the game against the Jaguars.

Reed pitched again against Hatton and struck out 14 in the game. She pitched five innings giving up three hits, while allowing zero runs or walks.

Flannery led the Jaguars at the plate with two home runs in the win, while Caroline Charles finished with a hit and RBI.

Spain Park took on Vestavia Hills in the final game of the tournament on Saturday, Feb. 25. The Jaguars and the Rebels both remained scoreless until Vestavia Hills scored two runs in the top of the fourth for a late lead. The Patriots added seven more in the top of the fifth for a 9-0 win.

The Jaguars are now 7-1 for the season ahead of its next matchup against Prattville on Thursday, March 2.