Thompson girls, boys soccer finish strong in Warrior Invitational Published 2:59 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

ALABASTER — Thompson’s boys and girls soccer teams protected their home turf Feb. 23-25, competing in and winning their own tournament.

Taking part in the Warrior Invitational, both teams won three consecutive games to take home the championship trophy.

The girls opened with Westminster at Oak Mountain in the opening round and continued a strong defensive season with a 3-1 victory, which became a theme throughout the tournament.

Thompson followed with an identical showing against St. Paul’s in the second round of the tournament, picking up their second consecutive 3-1 victory to improve to 2-0 ahead of a difficult matchup with Foley.

Still, Thompson persevered in the challenging battle by scoring a lone goal that made the difference in a 1-0 victory as the defense continued to shine.

Like the girls first matchup, the boys went up against Westminster at Oak Mountain in the opening round. The boys went on to start the tournament with a shutout victory, picking up a 3-0 victory to gain some early confidence.

That, however, was followed by a challenging matchup with Robertsdale the following day. The two were neck and neck throughout, which ultimately led to a 2-2 tie as neither could find the go-ahead goal.

Thompson concluded the Warrior Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 25 with one last win against Northridge. The Warriors picked up a 3-1 victory to conclude the tournament 2-0-1 to claim the championship.

In the latest rankings, Thompson’s boys are now No. 7 in the 7A classification with a record of 5-3-1, while the girls are now 6-5 overall this season.

Thompson’s girls team as of Sunday, Feb. 26 is 6-3. The Warriors will also be traveling to Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday, Feb. 28.