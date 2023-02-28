A letter from the Mayor: Park upgrades, charging stations and a new trash truck Published 3:38 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

A letter from Mayor Brian Puckett

From starting to see the changes in weather to shuttling kids around, it’s that time of year where it seems like we are all going in a million directions. Spring activities are in full swing and there are many to take advantage of.

The biggest news is the new nine-hole disc golf course that is now officially open. It has been such a hit with our residents but also people from the surrounding area coming to play.

If you have never played, but want to try something new, the course is just for you. All that we have left to finish up to complete the Joe Tucker Park upgrades is adding two small parking lots and widening the road to better accommodate multiple cars at a time.

More and more Helena residents are buying electric vehicles, and as a city, we want to be prepared now for what is to come down the road in future years. I was able to secure a grant that funded this charge, and I will continue to apply for more grants in the future.

Not only do we have our first public charging station in our city, but the City Council recently passed a new ordinance that puts guidelines in place for future Electric Vehicle Charging Station Infrastructure in the city.

Helena is the first municipality to implement guidelines and plans for infrastructure, which just further shows the leadership always wanting to be two steps ahead.

In February, the Council gave me the approval to purchase a new trash truck.

No, the city is not getting into the daily household trash business. This truck is a small trash truck that will allow our Public Works and Parks & Recreation teams to be able to effectively get to where the public cans are located on the trails, parks and in Old Town.

It will also be replacing a very old large trash truck that sits at the city shop and is only moved to go to the dump once a week. That big truck will be cleaned up and sent to auction to help pay for the new truck.

Congratulations are in order for all of the fall sports athletes in basketball, wrestling and track and field. All of the athletes and teams had very successful seasons highlighted by Josh Williams reaching the 1,000 point mark this season and the men’s basketball team finishing up the regular season by beating the team down the road to bring home the Class 6A, Area 6 Championship.

Good luck to everyone that is competing and representing our city in spring sports. You all represent your schools and our city in true talent and sportsmanship.

Finally, to wrap this up to kick off March, I want to thank all of the various volunteers for city events. Months of planning event execution could not be successful without all that give their time and talents to the city. Enjoy some pie on Pi Day and be safe out there on the roads for St. Patrick’s Day.

Together As One,

Brian