Helena softball goes 2-1 over weekend Published 4:43 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

HELENA – Helena added two more wins to the season before falling short to Fairhope on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Emma Olive lined out, scoring one run to start the game for the Huskies in the top of the first inning. Helena scored one last run in the top of the fourth for a 2-0 win over Fairhope on Friday, Feb. 24.

Pitcher Amelia Powell did not give up a single run against Northside. Powell struck out three and allowed zero runs on three hits over five innings

Presley Lively went 2-for-3 at the plate with Allie Graydon making the most plays with four.

The Huskies pulled away with another win to start the day on Saturday, Feb. 25 against Huntsville. Helena fended off Huntsville in a 7-2 win after a strong performance in the bottom of the second and fourth inning.

Huntsville led 2-1 before Cammi Pugh singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run, and Emma Olive singled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs. Victoria Mauterer scored a double in the fourth inning.

Pitcher Hayden Traywick went three innings, allowing zero runs on one hit, striking out three and walking zero, while Harley Morrison started the first two innings, allowing two runs on two hits, striking out one and walking zero.

Helena totaled 10 hits with Pugh and Grace Wilkins each totaling multiple hits for the Huskies. Wilkins and Pugh each collected two hits to lead Helena Huskies Varsity.

Unfortunately, Helena’s Saturday ended with a 6-1 loss to Fairhope to close out the weekend.

The Huskies scored a single run in the bottom of the fifth with Lively, Mary Beth Allen, Hayden Traywick and Victoria Mauterer each managing one hit in the game

Pitcher Mauterer surrendered six runs on eight hits over four innings, striking out four and walking one.

Helena travels to Chelsea on Tuesday, Feb. 28.