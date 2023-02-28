Thompson softball goes 3-2 at home tournament Published 4:40 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

ALABASTER – The Thompson Warriors put up a fight in its tournament from Friday, Feb. 24-25. The Warriors had a rocky start to the tournament but managed to find a stride before falling to the Fairhope Pirates in the final round.

The Warriors started the tournament against the Brookwood Panthers on Friday, Feb. 24. Thompson fell to Brookwood after the Panthers scored one run in the bottom of the second and three runs in the bottom of the third for a 4-0 win.

Kayla Haney pitched for two innings for Thompson. Haney allowed six hits, four runs and walked one. Kadyn Bush followed Haney and pitched the final two innings.

Laney Williams went 1-for-2 at the plate for the Warriors.

In their final game of the night, the Warriors ended Friday on a high note after taking down the Fairhope Pirates in a 2-0 shutout.

Chalea Clemmons carried Thompson from the mound after striking out right. Success only continued for Clemmons as she singled on a 0-2 count for a single run in the bottom of the first.

Saturday morning started with another win for Thompson as they defeated Northridge in an 11-0 shutout. Dailynn Motes went 4-for-4 at the plate and scored a home run in the first, singled in the second and third, and tripled in the fourth.

Bush pitched two innings, surrendering one hit and zero runs, while striking out three and walking zero.

Thompson totaled 11 hits with Motes and Clemmons totaling multiple runs.

The Warriors seized the opportunity at a rematch win against the Brookwood Panthers following their win against Northridge. Thompson turned the tables and defeated the Panthers in a 4-0 shutout.

Clemmons started the game for the Warriors in the bottom of the first after scoring one run after she singled on a 1-1 count.

The Warriors followed up with three more runs in the bottom of the third with Motes and Williams both hitting RBIs. Kendall Channell led Thompson with seven chances.

Pitching again for the Warriors, Clemmons allowed zero hits and zero runs over the course of five innings. She struck out 10 and walked one.

Unfortunately, Thompson’s success came to an end when they fell to the Fairhope Pirates in their final matchup of the tournament Saturday afternoon. The Pirates beat the Warriors 6-0.

Bush pitched for the Warriors over the three innings and a third of the fourth inning. Bush gave up three hits and three runs, while striking out one and walking one.

Thompson hits the road to Oak Mountain on Tuesday, Feb. 28.