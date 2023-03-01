Bennett’s walk-off double lifts Spain Park past Hoover in rivalry showdown Published 8:56 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

HOOVER – Spain Park won its game against crosstown rival Hoover in the bottom of the seventh on Tuesday, Feb, 28, thanks to Charlee Bennett’s walk-off double.

The Jaguars grabbed an early lead against Hoover after scoring two runs in the bottom of the first on a two-run home run from Maggie Daniel.

Hoover soon tied the score after scoring two runs of its own in the top of the third

Spain Park regained the lead after picking up two more runs in the bottom of the third on Daniel’s second two-run home run of the night.

Hoover tied the game again 4-4 after scoring a run in the top of the six as the Jaguars hadn’t scored since the bottom of the third.

But it was Spain Park that came through in the clutch. After a lead-off strikeout, Caroline Charles walked before Katie Flannery was intentionally walked. The Bucs avoided one dangerous hitter, but Bennett made them pay.

After battling out of a 0-2 count to even the count 2-2, she lined a double to center field that drove home Charles for the 5-4 walk-off win.

Daniel led the way with two hits and four RBIs, while Bennett finished with game-winning hit and RBI.

Ella Ussery pitched the first 4 1/3 innings. Ussery allowed three runs on six hits, striking out five and walking one. Ella Reed pitched the remaining innings after Ussery.