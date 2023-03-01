Briarwood boys snap Chelsea’s winning streak Published 7:06 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

1 of 46

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

NORTH SHELBY — Chelsea’s 10-game winning streak came to end when county foe Briarwood took down the Hornets in a close matchup Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Briarwood stormed out to a 3-1 lead in the game, but the Lions ultimately had to hold on late, winning a 4-3 thriller in the final 20 seconds of the game.

Briarwood started the game off strong in the first half after scoring back-to-back goals for a 2-0 lead. However, before the first half concluded Chelsea’s Parker Dean scored to cut the deficit in half.

Briarwood, however, was quickly able to go back up two within the first few minutes of the second half, which put Chelsea in a 3-1 hole.

Looking to fight back, the Hornets finally got one to go when Andrew Teixeira found Grant Saether midway through the half to make it 3-2.

Then, before you could blink, Teixeira made his next big play when he poured in the equalizer for his lone goal of the night.

In a game that looked destined for overtime, Briarwood was able to earn a penalty kick with 20 seconds. The penalty kick from Matthias Leib was originally blocked, but Carson Tucker was quick on the rebound to put in the game-winning goal with 20 seconds left for the Lions.

Briarwood is now 7-0-2 on the season, while Chelsea dropped its first game of the season and is now 7-1-1.