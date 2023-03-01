Calera boys top Helena, girls tie Published 9:06 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CALERA— Calera’s girls and boys team faced county foe Helena on Tuesday, Feb. 28. While the girls team tied, the boys managed to pick up a win over the Huskies Tuesday night.

The Eagles and the Huskies both remained scoreless until the second half of the county matchup. Both teams were evenly matched defensively, so it was a struggle for either team to pick up a single goal.

Calera and Helena both found success late in the game and tied 1-1.

Calera’s boys found success in their game against Helena after finding success early in the game. The Eagles finished the first half with a 2-1 over the Huskies before a defensive battle in the second half.

Helena and Calera both scored a single goal in the second half, however, the Eagles’ success in the first half secured Calera a 3-2 victory over the Huskies.